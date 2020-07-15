Power, Passion, Performance Take Center Stage In New LG SIGNATURE Campaign With Misty Copeland

In the new campaign, Copeland, the first African American female principal dancer for the world renowned American Ballet Theatre, is celebrating the intersection between art and technology. The multimedia campaign is composed of a series of digital, social, print and video content highlighting the expanded 2020 LG SIGNATURE line, which includes a new unique "wine cellar" refrigerator and 8K Ultra HD OLED TVs.

As a brand ambassador and icon of breaking barriers, Copeland will not only raise the profile of LG SIGNATURE with discerning customers, but she also will inspire all of us during these challenging times, according to Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA, which markets LG SIGNATURE products in the United States.

"The philosophy behind LG SIGNATURE is to take LG's technological innovations and wrap them in design breakthroughs," said Ang. "We strive to make products that are works of art and deliver exceptional performance. It's a great parallel with Misty Copeland, who epitomizes the power, passion and performance of LG SIGNATURE."

Copeland grew up in California, where she began studying ballet at the late age of 13. She attended the San Francisco Ballet School and the American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive on full scholarship and was declared ABT's National Coca-Cola Scholar in 2000. Soon thereafter, Copeland joined ABT's Studio Company and its corps de ballet. By 2007, she became the company's second African American female Soloist. In 2015, Copeland was promoted to principal dancer, marking a milestone as the first African American woman to hold the position in ABT's 75-year history.

"It's an honor to be selected as brand ambassador by LG SIGNATURE, a brand that's committed to delivering power, passion and performance to the most discerning consumers," said Copeland. "It's no easy feat to beautify and simplify the complex, and I'm enjoying helping LG SIGNATURE showcase and demonstrate the amazing parallels between the artistry of the products and a ballet performance."

In addition to the new 88- and 77-inch 8K OLED TVs and wine refrigerator, LG SIGNATURE products include unique models of the InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, double-oven range, dishwasher and air purifier. Common to all LG SIGNATURE products are uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. For more information, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com .

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

201 816 2166

[email protected]

Clara Chang

201 816 2011

[email protected]

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE

Related Links

http://www.lgsignature.com/

