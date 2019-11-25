DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power plant boiler market reached a value of US$ 21.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 26.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.



The rising energy demand across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the market. To meet this ever-increasing demand, governments of various nations are heavily investing in the development of existing power plants and the construction of new facilities. Rapid urbanization, coupled with industrialization in the emerging countries, has further fueled the demand for power plant boilers.



Additionally, growing concerns for carbon emissions, along with an increasing demand for highly efficient energy solutions, have led to technological advancements in the manufacturing and functioning of boilers. Moreover, increasing reliance on electronic appliances such as air conditioners, microwave ovens, and washing machines has increased the energy requirements in both developing and developed nations, which is projected to boost the product demand further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global power plant boiler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global power plant boiler industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the boiler type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the input capacity?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global power plant boiler industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global power plant boiler industry?

What is the structure of the global power plant boiler industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global power plant boiler industry?

