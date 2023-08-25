Power Players in the Global Ground Defence Market: BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Thales, and Others Steer the Path to $69.08 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Defence Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ground defence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $69.08 billion by 2030 from $49.75 billion in 2023.

This report on global ground defence market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ground defence market by segmenting the market based on operation, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ground defence market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Investment for Robotics Technologies

Increase in Demand of Multi-role Armored Vehicles

Challenges

Slow Production Rate

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Operation

Manned

Unmanned

by Application

Combat

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Training

Others

by End User

Defense Intelligence

Military

Law Enforcement

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

