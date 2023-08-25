Power Players in the Global Ground Defence Market: BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Thales, and Others Steer the Path to $69.08 Billion by 2030

25 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Defence Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ground defence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $69.08 billion by 2030 from $49.75 billion in 2023.
This report on global ground defence market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global ground defence market by segmenting the market based on operation, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ground defence market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems plc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Investment for Robotics Technologies
- Increase in Demand of Multi-role Armored Vehicles
Challenges
- Slow Production Rate
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Operation
- Manned
- Unmanned
by Application
- Combat
- Logistics & Transportation
- Surveillance & Reconnaissance
- Intelligence & Data Warfare
- Training
- Others
by End User
- Defense Intelligence
- Military
- Law Enforcement
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
