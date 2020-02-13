Power Plus Productions® Announces Expansion of Production Team-- Jason Hatton Joins as Technical Director

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plus Productions® announced the addition of Jason Hatton as Technical Director. This substantial addition to the production team allows Power Plus Productions to further expand its services to current and new clientele.

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, UT, Jason Hatton brings almost 3 decades of live event experience. Having worked all sides of event production, as a client, venue technician and vendor, Jason has delivered shows throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This adds up to a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to plan and execute successful, impactful live events. Working the past 15 years as a Technical Director/Production Manager, he is well equipped to make every show the best that it can be. Jason currently resides in Draper, UT with his wife and enjoys spending time with his kids, grandkids, dogs and guitars.

"Jason has a long-standing reputation exhibiting a high level of leadership and professionalism," said Lane Rickard, President at Power Plus Productions. "He brings with him the know-how and commitment to execute flawless events, that ultimately transitions to an edge in the marketplace for Power Plus Productions and our customers. The entire team has expressed their excitement to have him on board."

Since 1989 Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing the finest quality staff and equipment for any production event. Whether contracted to supply the entire production from concept to completion or working as a production partner, the level of service is consistently professional and flawless. Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees. The bar of excellence is never static. As with any worthy competitor, the promise is to keep elevating our standards and never settle for anything less than the best.

"I am extremely excited to join the PowerPlus Production team. It is an honor to work with a group of such highly respected and experienced event production professionals," said Jason Hatton, Technical Director at Power Plus Productions. "I look forward to many years of producing top quality events and building strong, long lasting client relationships."

