Power Plus Productions® Announces Expansion of Sales Team-- Krystal Christman Joins as Account Executive Manager

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plus Productions® announced the addition of Krystal Christman as an Account Executive Manager. This exciting addition allows Power Plus Productions to further expand its services to new customers.

A San Diego native, Krystal joins Power Plus Productions from Encore Event Technologies, where she was a Sales Manager at the Manchester Grand Hyatt since 2015. Previously, she worked in the sports industry selling partnerships and events within Major League Soccer and the National Football League. Krystal holds a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from San Diego State University and Masters in Sport Management from the University of San Francisco.

"Krystal's extensive knowledge and background in live event production combined with her ability to effectively manage back-to-back events, adds another exciting edge to our advantage in the Southern California market," said Lane Rickard, President at Power Plus Productions. "I've witnessed the passion, energy and dedication that Krystal brings to her client's events. We are thrilled to have that contribution to the culture of our company and clients."

Since 1989 Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing the finest quality staff and equipment for any production event. Whether contracted to supply the entire production from concept to completion or working as a production partner, the level of service is consistently professional and flawless. Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees. The bar of excellence is never static. As with any worthy competitor, the promise is to keep elevating our standards and never settle for anything less than the best.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Power Plus Productions team and work hand in hand producing exciting and memorable shows," said Krystal Christman, Account Executive Manager at Power Plus Productions. "Although I haven't been in the industry as long as most, for the time that I have been, I have only heard wonderful things about the company. To finally be a part of Power Plus Productions is very exciting and I am motivated to be a strong asset."

