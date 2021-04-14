Power Plus Productions® Announces Expansion with New Offices in Salt Lake City, Utah

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plus Productions® based in North County San Diego, California announces corporate expansion with new offices located in Salt Lake City, Utah. This new location represents Power Plus Productions' strategy to position itself as a competitive player in emerging markets.

The official announcement was made in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 19, 2021. Power Plus Productions' move to expand into the Salt Lake Market is based on opportunities presented by the growth of the tech sector, the need for Production Company options and existing clients opening offices throughout the Greater Salt Lake area.

"Salt Lake is my hometown, where I started my career over 38 years ago", said Lane Rickard, President and Owner of Power Plus Productions. "I moved my operations to San Diego to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in Southern California. I'm grateful for the incredible clients we have had the pleasure to work, the many relationships we've developed and the outstanding employees that contributed to our growth over the years. Today, I am proud of what we have accomplished, and very excited about opening additional offices in the area where I was born and raised, to provide our services, experience and expertise in a market that has grown exponentially. As we mark the one-year anniversary of the California shutdown for non-essential businesses, it is fitting we would announce our expansion on this date. We hope this sheds some light on our industry." Get to know more about Southern California's #1 audio visual & event productions services company here: https://powerpluspro.com/about/.

About Power Plus Productions

Since 1989, Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing experienced, efficient staff and the highest quality, up-to-date equipment for any production event. Whether contracted for full-service production from concept to completion or working as a production partner, the level of service is consistently professional and flawless. Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees. The bar of excellence is never static. As with any worthy competitor, the promise is to keep elevating our standards and never settle for anything less than the best.

Power Plus Productions maintains its Vista headquarters in North County San Diego and continues to offer the unmatched level of service and professionalism that it has built its 31-year reputation on.

Want to learn more about Power Plus Productions? Visit our website at powerpluspro.com or contact us directly at (760) 727-1717 or by email at [email protected]

SOURCE Power Plus Productions

