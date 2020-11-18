Power Pro Announces Integration with RemoteLock

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing , the best-in-class mobile leasing app for apartment operators, today announced a partnership and integration with RemoteLock, the leading provider of universal access control.

As a result of the partnership, communities using Power Pro's self-guided tour solution and RemoteLock's software will be able to provide an optimized self-guided tour experience. Prospective renters will seamlessly receive access codes via their smartphones for the smart locks on the apartment homes and amenity areas they want to self-tour. This integration will eliminate the need for prospects to pick up and drop off key fobs, increase apartment tours and ultimately drive more lease conversions.

"We could not be more excited about our new partnership with RemoteLock," said Karen Gladney, co-founder of Power Pro. "Self-guided tours were rising in demand before the coronavirus, and now they are an essential part of apartment operations. This integration allows operators to provide prospects with the most efficient, contactless experience possible. At Power Pro, we have always recognized the need to allow prospects to tour their way through better integration among multifamily technologies, and we will continue to strive to integrate with as many solutions as possible."

The Power Pro mobile app empowers leasing associates to perform all of the critical leasing tasks and gather needed information from a prospect from anywhere. Through Power Pro, leasing associates can execute live Zoom tours or record and send personalized video tours to prospects in addition to self-guided tours. Taken together, Power Pro's solutions reflect the company's Tour Your Way philosophy. Power Pro's goal is to give teams options so they can create the best leasing experience possible while giving prospects the exact experience they desire.

"With all of the safety concerns and social distancing needs around the pandemic, the need for access control and self-guided tours in the apartment industry has never been greater," said Barclay Friesen, executive vice president of business development at RemoteLock. "Our partnership with Power Pro enables apartment communities to effortlessly use our two technologies to provide an outstanding experience for prospects that will make a great impression and keep them moving along the sales funnel to a new lease."

Power Pro's solutions fully integrate with major property, revenue, and lead management software platforms, including RealPage's OneSite, ILM, Yardi's RENTCafé, Yieldstar and LRO.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing 's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock sets the standard in universal access control with its easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software. It provides users the ultimate in flexibility and control—so they can easily grant any person access to any space, from anywhere. RemoteLock manages leading smart locks and access control hardware and can be integrated with its customers' essential software systems. RemoteLock is committed to being the last access management partner our customers will need. Headquartered in Denver, CO, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries. Learn more at www.remotelock.com.

Media Contact:

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Power Pro Leasing

Related Links

http://www.powerproleasing.com/

