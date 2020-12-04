Power Pro Leasing Announces Integration with BetterBot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. , Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing , the best-in-class mobile leasing app for apartment operators, today announced a partnership and integration with BetterBot, a leading chatbot provider for the multifamily industry.

Now, prospects taking virtual and self-guided tours through the Power Pro app will have access to a BetterBot chatbot, allowing them to get accurate, instant answers to their questions while they tour. Instant answers accelerate the leasing process and drive more lease conversions. The integration also will allow prospects to schedule guided and self-guided tours through BetterBot that will seamlessly sync into Power Pro's user interface.

"We are relentless about improving our solutions at Power Pro. This integration with BetterBot represents a significant improvement in the prospect experience," said Ian Andrews, co-founder of Power Pro. "More than ever, today's prospects demand instant answers to their questions. If your community can't provide those instant answers, you're going to lose that prospect. With a high-quality chatbot from BetterBot at their disposal, operators can rest easy knowing their prospects will get their questions answered in a suitable timeframe."

The Power Pro mobile app empowers leasing associates to perform all of the critical leasing tasks and gather needed information from a prospect from anywhere. Through Power Pro, leasing associates can execute live Zoom tours or record and send personalized video tours to prospects. Through the app's Tour to Go feature, leasing associates can send customized e-brochures to prospects and share floor plans and photos as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways after tours. Power Pro also provides a leading self-guided tour solution and a self-check-in feature for visiting prospects.

Taken together, Power Pro's solutions reflect the company's Tour Your Way philosophy. Power Pro's goal is to give teams options so they can create the best leasing experience possible while giving prospects the exact experience they desire.

"BetterBot and Power Pro have a common interest as we both want to provide the prospective renter more control over the leasing process," said Robert Turnbull, Co-Founder of BetterBot. "By combining our solutions, we're providing operators and communities the tools they need to keep renters moving along the buyer's journey to a new lease 24/7/365."

Power Pro's solutions fully integrate with major property, revenue and lead management software platforms, including RealPage's OneSite, ILM, Yardi's RENTCafé, Entrata, Yieldstar and LRO.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing 's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

About BetterBot

Today's renter wants control over the leasing process and access to information wherever, whenever, but today's leasing team simply can't keep up. BetterBot is Multifamily's most adopted digital leasing solution providing renters the information they want 24/7/365 anywhere on the Internet. Using the most technologically advanced software to answer the renters' questions about the community, BetterBot showcases floor plans, virtual tours, specials and amenities while driving them to schedule in-person, self-guided, live-video and phone appointments. BetterBot is the round-the-clock leasing assistant of choice, freeing up leasing teams from low-value, menial and repetitive tasks so they can do what they do best, being human.

