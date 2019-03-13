Power Pro Leasing Announces Upcoming Release of Self-Guided Tour App

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing (Power Pro), the best-in-class mobile leasing app intentionally designed to drive leasing results for apartment operators, today announced it is accepting preorders for a self-guided tour app it will release in March.

The new technology, which will work in conjunction with the Power Pro app or as a stand-alone option for leasing teams, will create efficiencies for onsite teams while meeting prospect demand. Prospects will be able to enter a leasing office, register on an iPad, provide official identification and receive a text or email with links to a community map and directions to the apartments they would like to visit.

"Empowering prospective renters to participate in self-guided tours will be an important part of the future of leasing," said Karen Gladney, co-founder and principal of Power Pro. "It not only gives prospects a choice in the type of buying experience they want, but also addresses the challenges for properties associated with finding great leasing agents, turnover and unanticipated high-traffic times."

Power Pro has coordinated with operators, such as UDR, while developing its new app to make sure the solution meets the needs of today's onsite teams.

"Onsite associates are busier than ever, and in today's booming job market, many apartment communities are having a difficult time retaining them," said Ian Andrews, co-founder and principal of Power Pro. "Self-guided tours can free up overextended, smaller staffs to manage their day-to-day responsibilities more efficiently."

In addition, many of today's apartment prospects prefer to tour a property by themselves, according to Michelle M. Peterson, community director at UDR's Steele Creek, a Class A, luxury high-rise community in Denver. "We are finding that majority of prospective residents prefer to self-tour through our community," she said.

For communities with 24-hour concierge staffs, offering self-guided tours can also be a way to allow prospects to tour outside of a leasing office's business hours. "Leasing offices often are only open during normal business hours, the same hours that most prospects work," Peterson said. "Self-guided tours can be a way to give them more flexibility to view a property."

With the Power Pro leasing app for leasing agents, leasing agents create a much more effective and efficient process that drives prospect engagement in the property tour. Leasing agents can access community information for a prospect from anywhere on the property – in the clubhouse or at the pool – and the app creates an easy and efficient follow-up process. Agents can also send customized e-brochures on the spot to prospects, and also share floor plans as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways.

To request more information about Power Pro's self-guided tour app, visit Power Pro's website.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

