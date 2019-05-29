Power Pro Leasing Unveils Enhancements to ID Verification Features

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing (Power Pro), the best-in-class mobile leasing app intentionally designed to drive leasing results for apartment operators, today announced its ID verification feature is more comprehensive than ever before.

Leasing agents can use Power Pro to scan driver's licenses, passports and military IDs. The app uses the information from the IDs to auto-populate guest cards and stores the data in a Fair Housing-compliant manner.

The in-app technology also provides comprehensive ID verification services to enhance the safety of leasing agents by ensuring prospects who arrive at a property for a tour have valid IDs. When leasing agents scan the IDs, Power Pro verifies the prospect is at least 18 years old, verifies the ID hasn't expired and allows agents to confirm the name on the front of the ID matches the name associated with the barcode on the back.

Furthermore, Power Pro fully integrates with property management software platforms, so the results of any ID verification are automatically fed into those platforms.

"We are extremely excited about the security enhancements featured in Power Pro," said Ian Andrews, co-founder and principal of Power Pro. "The goal of our app is to streamline the leasing process and give agents all the tools and resources they need at their fingertips. Providing agents and their communities with easy access to such powerful ID verification features will make the leasing process easier and give them the peace of mind that comes from knowing touring prospects are who they say they are."

Kellie Hosch, district manager of NALS Apartment Homes, says the operator welcomes the security enhancements.

"The integration with our property management system is wonderful, and it's great to know we're doing all we can to protect the safety of our leasing agents by making sure those who tour our properties have legitimate IDs," Hosch said. "More generally, we have been extremely pleased with how the Power Pro app has made it so much easier for our agents to do their jobs and provide prospects with outstanding experiences."

With Power Pro, leasing agents can create an effective leasing process to drive prospect engagement throughout the apartment shopping process and the property tour. Leasing agents can access community information for a prospect from anywhere on the property – in the clubhouse or at the pool – and the app creates an easy and efficient follow-up process. Agents can also send customized e-brochures on the spot to prospects, and also share floor plans as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

303.682.3941

SOURCE Power Pro Leasing

