Power Pro Makes it Easier to Lease Multiple Apartment Communities from a Single Office

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing (Power Pro), the best-in-class mobile leasing app for apartment operators, today announced a series of enhancements that will make it easier for onsite teams responsible for leasing multiple apartment communities to do their jobs.

The enhancements give associates the ability to:

transfer a guest card to a sister property while in the app

easily delete and add to the communities they can access within the app

load more than one community at a time so that they can easily toggle between properties

"These are important enhancements for apartment leasing offices to have," said Ian Andrews, co-founder of Power Pro. "More and more companies are leasing multiple communities out of a single office. Sometimes these communities are a second phase of an existing property or an entirely different nearby community. Operators understandably want to consolidate resources by having one office leasing multiple communities within an area, but this can create hassles for agents who have to navigate the separate property management systems. These enhancements make that navigation much easier, allowing the leasing experience to feel seamless to both leasing associates and prospective residents."

The Power Pro app unchains leasing associates from their desks so they can create a comfortable, personalized leasing experience to drive prospect engagement throughout the apartment shopping process and the property tour. No longer does an associate have to sit in an office with a prospect and interview them in a setting that the prospect may find too intimidating, formal or impersonal.

With Power Pro, leasing associates can perform all of the critical leasing tasks and gather needed information from a prospect while anywhere on a property, whether sitting in a comfortable courtyard or walking through an apartment home. Associates are able to quickly verify and return a prospect's ID, and the technology enables them to fill out a guest card, show community photos and videos and access real-time information on floor plans and pricing – even without an internet connection. Additionally, the solution gives leasing associates the ability to send customized e-brochures to prospects and to share floor plans as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways.

The technology fully integrates with the major property management software platforms from RealPage, Yardi and Entrata.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies.

