Power Products Acquires King Innovation®

"The acquisition of King provides us with a broad offering of innovative and proprietary products and supports our strategic initiative to grow rapidly in the electrical channel and expand into adjacent channels. We are very excited to welcome King's management and employees to the Power Products family," said David Scheer, CEO Power Products.

Mike Masino, President of the ECM Division, added "The acquisition of King is a great addition to the ECM Division, and combined with Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, Bergen Industries, and Calterm, creates a unique strategic platform for our distributor, retailer, and catalog partners. Furthermore, King's industry leading range of products expands our electrical category providing further value to our end-user customers in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets."

Herb King, CEO of King Innovation, commented, "I am very enthusiastic about King Innovation® becoming part of the global Power Products family. King's full line of DryConn® waterproof and dry location connectors and other products for the contractor and DIY markets will benefit greatly from Power Products' broad channel access. By combining resources of both companies to accelerate innovative new product development, I am very excited about future growth opportunities for King."

King Innovation will continue to operate its R&D, manufacturing, and all customer support functions from its headquarters in O'Fallon, Missouri under the direction of Frank Vlasaty, President.

About Power Products LLC:

Power Products LLC, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a global, diversified electrical products platform with locations in The Netherlands, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. The Power Products portfolio consists of leading brands for a variety of aftermarket and OEM customer segments in electrical construction and maintenance, recreational marine and specialty vehicles, industrial power, and transportation.

About King Innovation:

Founded in 1988, King Innovation specializes in the development, design and manufacture of construction grade electrical and irrigation products for the residential, commercial, utility, irrigation and landscape lighting markets.

