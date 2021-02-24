Power Reimagined: Portable and Rechargeable, Titan has you Covered

Up to 225 watt-hours of capacity with LG lithium ion battery.

Charges smartphones 20 times, laptops 5 times, tablets 6 times, GoPro/cameras 35 times, LED lights 30 hours, CPAP 7 hours.

Recharges with included AC wall adapter, USB-C or solar panel.

Has 200W inverter size with peak/surge of 250W.

Includes AC wall charger and Raptic Titan Power Station. Weighs only 10 lbs.

Titan XL ($499.99)

Up to 500 watt-hours of capacity with LG lithium ion battery.

Charges smartphones 40 times, laptops 10 times, tablets 12 times, GoPro/cameras 70 times, LED lights 60 hours, CPAP up to 14 hours.

Recharges with included AC wall adapter, USB-C or solar panel.

Has 200W inverter size with peak/surge of 250W.

Compact and Lightweight: Only 14 lbs and comes with a convenient over-the-shoulder strap for easy carry.

Titan Air ($99.99)

Up to 100 watt-hours of capacity with LG lithium-ion battery, 26,500mAh

Charges smartphones 4 times, laptops and tablets 1 time, GoPro/cameras 7 times, and LED lights 6 hours.

Compact and Lightweight: Only 5 lbs and measures in 10.3" x 5.7" x 6" in size.

Output: One 12V AC (200W), two USB Ports (5V 2.4A each), one USB-C (3.0 Port, 60W Max).

