Power Rental Market worth $14.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rental Market is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2029 from USD 10.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2024–2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Power Rental Market thrives due to its adaptability, reliability, and ability to address diverse energy needs across various sectors. Rising seasonal demand for power supply, increasing peak load management, along with rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development require temporary power solutions, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=744

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $10.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $14.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Largest Market North America Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fuel type, equipment, power rating, application, rental type, end user Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Integration of renewable energy with power rental equipment Key Market Drivers Increasing need for electrification and continuous power supply in emerging economies

The Diesel, by Fuel Type, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the Power Rental Market has been split into diesel, natural gas, other fuel type. The diesel segment in the Power Rental Market is anticipated to be the largest, since diesel generators are widely used for temporary power solutions in various industries and applications, including construction sites, events, remote locations, and emergency backup power. These generators also offer high reliability, durability, and versatility, making them well-suited for powering equipment and facilities in challenging environments or where grid electricity is unavailable.

The Peak Shaving segment, by Application, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Power Rental Market based on application into three segments: peak shaving, standby power, base load/continuous power. The peak shaving segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period since it helps businesses and utilities manage peak load demand more efficiently, avoid costly peak demand charges, and improve grid stability. The increasing frequency and intensity of peak demand events caused by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion is further expected to drive the market growth.

The Generators, by Equipment, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on equipment, the Power Rental Market has been split into generators, transformers, load banks, and other equipment. The generators segment in the Power Rental Market is anticipated to be the largest growing segment due to various factors such as increasing demand for backup power, advancements in generator technology. As industries seek reliable, flexible, and efficient power solutions, rental generators offer a convenient and cost-effective option to meet their evolving needs.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in the Power Rental Industry

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in the Power Rental Market during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa's growing infrastructure, the exploitation of natural resources, the emergence of new markets, the expansion of the events and entertainment sector, and the necessity for disaster recovery make the region an attractive destination for the power leasing business. The region's companies, sectors, and communities are looking for dependable and adaptable power solutions, and rental power equipment suppliers are in a good position to fulfill these changing demands and spur market expansion.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Power Rental Companies include companies such as Aggerko (UK), Ashtead Group plc (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

