Power Rental Market worth $15.05 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Rental Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.44 billion in 2025 to USD 15.05 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The Power Rental Market thrives due to its adaptability, reliability, and ability to address diverse energy needs across various sectors. The rising demand for power supply, increasing peak load management, along with rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, requires temporary power solutions. These factors are expected to boost the Power Rental Market during the forecast period.

Power Rental Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 11.44 billion

USD 11.44 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.05 billion

USD 15.05 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

"The diesel segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Power Rental Market during the forecast period."

By fuel type, diesel is anticipated to be the largest segment in the Power Rental Market during the forecast period. Diesel generators are heavily dependent on temporary power requirements of construction projects, significant events, and emergency backup situations. Their strong performance in harsh conditions, high reliability, and flexibility make them an ideal choice when grid power is limited and unstable. As a result, diesel rental generators continue to be a go-to solution for keeping critical equipment and facilities running smoothly across the globe.

"The peak shaving segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

By application, the peak shaving segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, since peak shaving helps businesses and utilities manage peak load demand more efficiently, avoid costly peak demand charges, and improve grid stability. The increasing frequency and intensity of peak demand events caused by population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion further drive Power Rental Market growth.

"North America is projected to be the largest share of the Power Rental Market during the forecast period."

North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. This region has a developed and established economy, characterized by high levels of industrialization, urbanization, and the development of infrastructure. Therefore, there is demand for temporary power solutions across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, events, and entertainment. Because of this, the region has a broad and diverse customer base for power rental services and solutions, which is driving the growth of this market. In addition, the regulatory framework within the region is strong, alongside a reliable and well-established power infrastructure, therefore providing excellent conditions for the use of power rental solutions.

Top Companies in Power Rental Industry:

Some of the major players in the Power Rental Market are Aggreko (UK), Ashtead Group plc (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), and Cummins Inc. (US).

Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in the provision of temporary power, heating, cooling, and energy services. The company was established in 1962 and has evolved into a trusted partner for diverse industries, offering innovative solutions to address temporary and off-grid energy needs. With a presence in over 100 countries and a fleet of specialized equipment, Aggreko serves customers across various sectors, including events, utilities, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining. With a comprehensive suite of solutions, global reach, commitment to sustainability, and a culture of innovation, Aggreko continues to empower customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Ashtead Group plc.

Ashtead Group plc. is a multinational equipment rental company headquartered in London, England. The company operates its business through three divisions, namely Rental Equipment, Sale of Used Rental Equipment, and Sale of New Equipment. The company majorly focuses on its rental business operations through three business units, namely Sunbelt US, Sunbelt UK, and Sunbelt Canada. The company's major branch, Sunbelt Rentals, offers a wide variety of tools and equipment for industrial, construction, and other specialized applications throughout the US and Canada. A-Plant provides a comparable selection of tools and services to clients in the UK. Overall, Ashtead Group plc continues to be a leading player in the equipment rental industry, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to customers around the world.

