Power Rogers & Smith Cases Make List of 2018 Top Verdicts, Settlements in Illinois

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. has become known by many as Chicago's top personal injury law firm, and has cultivated a success record that includes some of the largest recoveries in Illinois state history, over $4B in recoveries, and the #1 spot in the Chicago Lawyer Annual Settlement Survey for the past 9 years.

The firm has continued to build upon that legacy, and recently had several cases profiled among the Top Verdicts and Settlements in Illinois in 2018.

Per TopVerdict™, Power Rogers & Smith obtained five of the state's largest verdicts and settlements last year, including:

The top personal injury settlement in Illinois in 2018;

in 2018; 2 of the top 4 personal injury settlements in Illinois in 2018; and

in 2018; 3 of the top 25 verdicts in Illinois in 2018;

The rankings are further evidence of PRS' ability to consistently secure substantial awards in complex medical malpractice and personal injury claims in courts across the state of Illinois.

Among its many accolades and over $4 billion in recoveries, the firm also lays claim to the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history, the state's largest personal injury and wrongful death settlement for a single family, the largest award for loss of consortium in Illinois, and the largest settlement for a brain injured minor in the history of Illinois.

Below are the five cases recognized among this year's Top Verdicts & Settlements:

$35 Million Settlement (#1 Personal Injury Settlement in Illinois in 2018 secured by Joseph A. Power Jr. , Joseph W. Balesteri , Kathryn L. Conway );

(#1 Personal Injury Settlement in in 2018 secured by , , ); $16 Million Settlement (#4 injury settlement, Joseph W. Balesteri , Kathryn L. Conway );

(#4 injury settlement, , ); $21.62 Million Verdict (#6, Joseph A. Power Jr. , James I. Power , Sean M. Houlihan );

(#6, , , ); $4.6 Million Verdict (#22, Larry R. Rogers , Kathryn L. Conway )

(#22, , ) $3.3 Million Verdict (#25, Thomas G. Siracusa , Kathryn L. Conway )

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. is a Chicago Civil Trial Practice recognized nationally for record results in complex and high-stakes cases involving medical malpractice, birth injuries, wrongful death, and other civil injury and professional malpractice claims. Since its founding, the firm has recovered over $4B for clients - $800M more than its closest competitor since the year 2000, according to the Chicago Lawyer Annual Settlement Survey. Visit www.prslaw.com.

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.

Related Links

https://www.prslaw.com

