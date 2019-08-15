Power Rogers & Smith Founding Partners Named to Best Lawyers© 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers & Smith has cultivated a reputation as one of the most successful personal injury law firms in Chicago and the Unites States.

Led by some of the country's most respected civil trial lawyers – Joseph A. Power Jr., Larry R. Rogers Sr., and Todd A. Smith, the firm has amassed a legacy of record-setting results, and more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients. Along the way, the firm's attorneys have garnered the praise of peers and numerous professional organizations – including Best Lawyers, which recently named all Founding Partners to its latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Best Lawyers is one of the oldest and most trusted attorney rating agencies in the world, publishing annual listings featuring the most accomplished and acclaimed legal practitioners across the U.S. and nations abroad. Based on peer review feedback and meticulous vetting, the Best Lawyers selection process whittles down thousands of nominees to recognize the best of the best as objectively and meaningfully as possible.

Power, Rogers, and Smith are part of a select group of top-tier attorneys to be recognized by Best Lawyers. What's more, all three have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for decades, and have earned its top honor – the "Lawyer of the Year" award – several times over in previous years.

Joseph A. Power Jr. – Joe Power has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 1987. Over his career, Power has secured more than 200 jury verdicts and settlements exceeding $1M , including the largest medical malpractice jury verdict in Illinois history, the largest personal injury verdict in a contested liability case in Illinois history, and a $100M trucking accident recovery which led to over 70 criminal convictions and the conviction of a former IL Governor in the "licenses for bribes" scandal. Power is the current President of the Inner Circle of Advocates, a premier group of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers, and a two-time recipient of Best Lawyers ' "Lawyer of the Year" award in Personal Injury Litigation.

Todd A. Smith – Todd Smith is considered a leader among trial lawyers in the U.S., and has been named to Best Lawyers each year since 1995. A Former President of Illinois State Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, now the AAJ, Smith has previously earned Best Lawyers' "Lawyer of the Year" distinction on three separate occasions for his work in Product Liability Litigation, Medical Malpractice Law, and Mass Tort Litigation. In addition to record results and millions recovered on behalf of clients, Smith has leveraged his stature in the legal community to fight efforts that inhibit all Americans from enjoying equal access to justice. Smith and his cases have been featured in many publications nationwide, including USA Today, the New York Times , and the Chicago Tribune.

Power Rogers & Smith is one of Chicago's premier trial law firms, having recovered $800 million more than its next closest competitor since the year 2000, according to the Chicago Lawyer Annual Settlement Survey. That success and longevity have been driven by the tremendous talents of its Founding Partners, as well as their passion for helping clients prevail in high-stakes legal battles against some of the country's largest and most powerful corporations.

More information about the firm and its award-winning Partners can be found at www.prslaw.com.

