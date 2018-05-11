Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. Named Best in Personal Injury Trial Law

According to U.S. Business News, this award is intended to celebrate the dedication and skill of firms from across the country and highlight the "most respected lawyers and attorneys as well as their fields of expertise and the companies they represent, and focus on the incredible results that come of commitment and passion in the industry."

The organization judges every candidate through internal research and a comprehensive judging process that takes into account its drive and devotion to the field of law and the votes it received, but makes its final decision based on merit alone. Each and every winner of this award represents the very best within the legal field.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, IL, that has consistently been included in the list of Best Law Firms, and has earned the title of "No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm" in most dollars earned for its clients by Chicago Lawyer magazine's Annual Settlement Survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years. To contact Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., call us at (312) 313-0202, or visit our website at http://www.prslaw.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-rogers--smith-llp-named-best-in-personal-injury-trial-law-300646840.html

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.

Related Links

http://www.prslaw.com

