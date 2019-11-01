Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. Named Tier 1 National "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. has been named a Tier 1 National firm for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, and a Tier 1 Metropolitan firm in Chicago for four practice areas:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

To determine a law firm's ranking, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® evaluates a variety of data from client reviews, peer recommendations, and Best Lawyers ballots. The law firm's background information, strengths, and practice areas are all evaluated. Past clients and current peers of the firm are also asked to speak to the firm's legal competence, responsiveness, referability, civility, and understanding of a business and its needs.

The attorneys at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. first began their law practice in 1993. Since then, they have recovered over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs throughout Illinois. Attorney Joseph A. Power Jr. is currently the president of the Inner Circle of Advocates, and all 14 lawyers have been recognized as Illinois Super Lawyers®.

For more about Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.'s awards and practice areas, visit https://www.prslaw.com/.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.

