Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. Partners Selected to the 2019 List of the Best Lawyers in America

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. first opened its doors, our attorneys have fought to secure our clients the legal outcome they deserve in their times of need. Through our efforts, we have consistently secured record-setting verdicts and settlements, helping to shape the way cases are argued and setting new standards for lawyers across the nation. We have established a reputation as one of the premier trial law firms in the United States, a standard set by the leaders of our firm. We are proud to announce that our three founding partners, Joseph Power, Jr., Larry Rogers, Sr. and Todd Smith have all been selected to the 2019 list of the Best Lawyers in America in recognition of their efforts and accomplishments in the legal field.

These three men have fought for the rights of thousands of clients over the course of their decorated careers, and their outstanding accomplishments have earned them numerous awards, accolades, and memberships in some of the most prestigious legal organizations in the world. Joe has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 1987, Larry has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 1999, and Todd has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 1995.

Larry and Todd were also named the 2019 'Lawyers of the Year' for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs respectively.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, IL, that has consistently been included in the list of Best Law Firms, and has earned the title of No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm in most dollars earned for its clients by Chicago Lawyer magazine's Annual Settlement Survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years. To contact Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., call us at (312) 313-0202, or visit our website at http://www.prslaw.com/.

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.

Related Links

http://www.prslaw.com

