Power Rogers Attorneys Named the Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch, and the Lawyer of the Year

Each year, one attorney is named the "Lawyer of the Year®" for each specialty and location. Power Rogers is proud to announce that our partner Joseph Balesteri has been selected as Chicago's "Lawyer of the Year®" in the plaintiff-side personal injury litigation category. Joseph Balesteri has garnered attention for his work in the personal injury and medical malpractice arena, winning over $800 million in recoveries for his clients. Our founding partner Joseph A. Power, Jr. was awarded the same "Lawyer of the Year®" award in 2013.

We are further humbled that ten attorneys from Power Rogers have been named "Best Lawyers in America®" (2025 edition) in Chicago. Attorneys are recognized based on their areas of practice as well as excellence in their work. They are:

Joseph W. Balesteri Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Devon C. Bruce Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Kathryn L. Conway Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Carolyn Daley Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Sean M. Houlihan Aviation Law Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Joseph A. Power, Jr. Aviation Law Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Thomas M. Power Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Larry R. Rogers, Jr. Civil Rights Law Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Thomas G. Siracusa Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Jonathan M. Thomas Aviation Law Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Additionally, two attorneys at the firm have been named "Ones to Watch®", a peer-reviewed standard of excellence for lawyers with less than 10 years of experience. They are:

Dominic C. LoVerde Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



James Power Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Power Rogers is proud to have our selected attorneys honored in this coming year's round-up of Best Lawyers® in Chicago. Our inclusion on the 2025 Best Lawyers®, Ones to Watch®, and the Lawyer of the Year® awards highlights not only our recent successes but also our decades-long legacy of excellence in the legal field.

Power Rogers is Chicago's premier personal injury law firm, with ground-breaking verdicts and over $5 billion recovered since 1993. Our firm represents personal injury victims, medical malpractice claims, and civil rights cases.

