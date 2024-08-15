Power Rogers Attorneys Named the Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch, and the Lawyer of the Year

Each year, one attorney is named the "Lawyer of the Year®" for each specialty and location. Power Rogers is proud to announce that our partner Joseph Balesteri has been selected as Chicago's "Lawyer of the Year®" in the plaintiff-side personal injury litigation category. Joseph Balesteri has garnered attention for his work in the personal injury and medical malpractice arena, winning over $800 million in recoveries for his clients. Our founding partner Joseph A. Power, Jr. was awarded the same "Lawyer of the Year®" award in 2013.
We are further humbled that ten attorneys from Power Rogers have been named "Best Lawyers in America®" (2025 edition) in Chicago. Attorneys are recognized based on their areas of practice as well as excellence in their work. They are:
- Joseph W. Balesteri
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Devon C. Bruce
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Kathryn L. Conway
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Carolyn Daley
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Sean M. Houlihan
- Aviation Law
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Joseph A. Power, Jr.
- Aviation Law
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Thomas M. Power
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Larry R. Rogers, Jr.
- Civil Rights Law
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Thomas G. Siracusa
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Additionally, two attorneys at the firm have been named "Ones to Watch®", a peer-reviewed standard of excellence for lawyers with less than 10 years of experience. They are:
- James Power
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Power Rogers is proud to have our selected attorneys honored in this coming year's round-up of Best Lawyers® in Chicago. Our inclusion on the 2025 Best Lawyers®, Ones to Watch®, and the Lawyer of the Year® awards highlights not only our recent successes but also our decades-long legacy of excellence in the legal field.
Power Rogers is Chicago's premier personal injury law firm, with ground-breaking verdicts and over $5 billion recovered since 1993. Our firm represents personal injury victims, medical malpractice claims, and civil rights cases.
Media Contact:
Bobby Steinbach
[email protected]
SOURCE Power Rogers
