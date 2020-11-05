Power Rogers Earns Chicago Metro Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" Ranking

About "Best Law Firms"

Published each year by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, "Best Law Firms" recognizes the most accomplished legal practices in the country.

To earn inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and must be scored by their peers on multiple criteria of success, including their expertise, responsiveness, civility, and whether surveyed attorneys would refer an important case or client to the firm.

Data collected from surveys is used to compare firms within the same metropolitan area. Firms scored the highest by their peers earn the publication's highest Tier 1 ranking.

Chicago's Premier Personal Injury Practice

Power Rogers' continued selection among the "Best Law Firms" list is a testament to decades of success.

Over the years, the firm has recovered more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements in a range of complex personal injury, medical malpractice, and birth injury claims – roughly $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000.

Led by award-winning attorneys recognized among The Best Lawyers in America, Illinois Super Lawyers, the Inner Circle of Advocates, and many other professional legal organizations, the firm has also cultivated a litany of record-setting results. This includes the largest personal injury award to a single family in Illinois history ($100 million) and the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history ($55.4 million).

In addition to fighting for victims and families in serious injury and wrongful death claims, Power Rogers is also touted for its work representing victims of civil rights abuses, and has recovered millions in high-profile settlements involving police misconduct, brutality, and officer-involved shootings.

Today, Power Rogers remains a proven personal injury powerhouse backed by some of the country's most respected trial lawyers. For more information, visit: www.powerrogers.com.

