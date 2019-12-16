Power Selling Pros founder's second book now available on Audible

"The home service industry is a very busy one, and it can be difficult for owners to find an opportunity to devote any time for self-development," said Brigham Dickinson, founder and president of Power Selling Pros. "I've been working with home service business owners a long time, and this new book addresses ways the owners can improve themselves to become better leaders for their teams."

Power Selling Pros is a coaching and training firm dedicated to teaching HVAC businesses to wow more customers. Offering regular coaching, in-person training, call monitoring and certification, the company's one-on-one training process is designed to empower customer service representatives and technicians with the confidence they need to book more calls and create success for their businesses.

"In today's world, as a business owner, it is impossible to simply get by," said Dickinson. "You are either growing, or you are regressing. For every complacent business owner, there is another who is ready to take your business away from you. Business owners need to be at the top of their game and continuously growing to meet the needs of their clients and the ever-changing expectations they have for service."

Listeners can now purchase "Patterned After Excellence: Pursuing Truth in Work and Life" via Audible.

About Brigham Dickinson

Brigham Dickinson is president of Power Selling Pros and founder of the Power Certification Program, a call-handling training program that holds teams accountable to booking calls and creating "Wow!" experiences over the phone. Brigham started Power Selling Pros in 2009 when he saw that call handlers needed assistance consistently converting calls to bookings. As a result, Brigham answered the need and created the Power Certification Program to effect change in his industry's call centers in the United States, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.powersellingpros.com.

