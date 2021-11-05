Power Service Products Receives Two New Packaging Showcase Awards At AAPEX 2021 For Its New 12- & 64-Ounce Bottle Designs

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Service Products is an industry leader not only in diesel fuel additives but also in bottle design, bringing home awards in Packaging Innovation for its new 12-ounce bottle and in positive Environmental Impact for its new 64-ounce bottle. The awards were received in the New Packaging Showcase at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2021 Awards in Las Vegas.

"We are honored to receive such great recognition from the industry for the new bottle designs of the 12-ounce and 64-ounce packages," said Mandy Storm, Power Service executive vice president. "With sustainability and ease of customer experience driving the design changes, our new 12-ounce bottle features a convenient pull-tab seal, and a long-neck, center-pour design that is easy to pour, even in diesel engines with dual-flap fuel systems. The move from a larger container to a more concentrated 64-ounce container is not only good for the environment, but good for our customers as well."

The AAPEX New Packaging Showcase Awards judges four categories, including environmental impact, innovation, marketing and performance. This year's event featured more than 2,200 exhibitors, 40+ AAPEXedu sessions and 45,000 targeted buyers.

Approximately 160,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries were projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX.

About Power Service Products

Since 1956, Power Service has been manufacturing the most technologically advanced diesel fuel additives for performance, winterization and fuel tank hygiene. The company is a third-generation family-owned business with an on-site, industry-leading research and development laboratory committed to providing comprehensive solutions for all types of diesel fuel.

The products are available at truck stops and automotive retailers nationwide. For more information about Power Service, visit the company's website at: powerservice.com or email: [email protected].

About AAPEX

AAPEX represents the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and features innovative products, services and technologies as well as advanced business management and technical training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level.

AAPEX buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.

For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail: [email protected].

Contact:

Mandy Kramer Storm

Power Service Products

800-643-9089

Tim Neuman

Witherspoon Marketing Communications

817-335-1373

