Power Services Group (PSG) Announces Expansion of Gainesville, Georgia Campus to Include Steam Turbine Repair Center of Excellence

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Services Group – the leading independent, turnkey provider of steam turbine field services, component repairs, and part manufacturing is excited to announce the expansion of its Gainesville, Georgia campus. Open for business October 2024, the new state-of-the-art 65,000 sq. ft. steam turbine repair facility significantly expands PSG's footprint and ability to fulfill growing demand for high-quality turbine repair solutions in the southeastern U.S. PSG's existing adjacent 50,000 sq. ft. Steam Turbine Valve Repair and Part Manufacturing Center of Excellence has been repurposed as a dedicated part manufacturing facility, further enhancing PSG's dominance as the leading independent turbine part manufacturer.

The new repair center features state-of-the-art repair equipment, manufacturing processes, quality control, engineering support, and dedicated research and development capabilities to foster innovation. Customer-friendly office accommodation provides productive space supporting client oversight of repairs.

"We are thrilled to more than double our operations in Gainesville," said Keith Ravan, CEO of Power Services Group. "This investment underscores our commitment to innovation and service excellence for our customers, while also provide significant financial and employment benefits to the Gainesville area. We look forward to servicing our client partners in the premier Steam Turbine Repair Center of Excellence in the United States."

Power Services Group is committed to helping our customers operate their facilities safer, more efficiently, and more reliably while delivering the highest levels of quality in concert with PSG's core values of safety, integrity, and service excellence.

For more information about Power Services Group and our services, please visit https://www.powerservicesgroup.com/repair-manufacturing-facility-gainesville-georgia-expansion/

About Power Services Group

Power Services Group (PSG) is a market leader in providing integrated, turnkey solutions for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of steam and gas turbines for the power generation, oil & gas, and process industries. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, PSG combine the strong legacies of Power Plant Services (PPS), Airco Power Services, Turbine Generator Maintenance (TGM), and Orbital Energy Services (OES).

