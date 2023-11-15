**Power Slap Selects StatHero's Gamification Cloud to Gamify Its Reality TV Show, Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2**

**Grand Prize - Win $10,000 on Your Road to the Title with Power Slap  **

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Power Slap, Road to the Title," the groundbreaking reality TV show, is all set to elevate the viewer experience to new heights in its second season. Power Slap has engaged StatHero's Gamification Cloud to integrate the thrilling world of professional slap fighting with interactive game mechanics. This first mover approach not only promises an immersive viewing experience, but also offers fans a chance to win over 100 prizes. Power Slap fans & contestants will need to get lineups in by 5:59 PM Pacific Time, Wednesday, November 22nd, before Episode 2 airs, to be eligible for prizing.

Embracing innovation, Power Slap is poised to offer an unparalleled gamified experience. "By teaming up with StatHero, a leader in gamification technology, Power Slap is excited to fuse reality TV with interactive gameplay, allowing our fans to engage and win big while their favorite athletes battle it out on stage", expressed Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap.

The alliance with StatHero is pivotal in realizing a vision where fan engagement meets compliance and security. StatHero's Gamification Cloud is not just about entertainment; it's a robust system that maintains adherence to critical industry regulations, including Know Your Customer (KYC) frameworks.

**Experience the Thrill of Power Slap's Gamification: **

  • **Prize Money**: Viewers have the opportunity to win their share of the prize pool throughout the second season, including a $10,000 cash grand prize.
  • **Real-Time Interaction**: Dive into the action make predictions and compete against a community of enthusiasts for a chance to win big.
  • **KYC-Compliant Gaming**: Enjoy a gaming experience that is both secure and compliant with rigorous KYC standards.
  • **Rapid Deployment**: Witness swift execution of this innovative partnership, with a market launch accomplished in under ten days.

Stay connected with Power Slap's latest updates on social media, and for more details, visit play.stathero.com/powerslap 

Don't just watch - play, predict, and win on your road to the title!

**About Power Slap: **
Power Slap is the world's premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Power Slap airs exclusively across the globe on Rumble. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow or subscribe to Power Slap on Rumble (/powerslap), YouTube (@powerslap), TikTok (@powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (/slap), Snapchat (/powerslap) and Twitter (@powerslapleague).

**About StatHero: **
StatHero is a leader in gamification, crafting interactive experiences that drive engagement and revenue.  Its Gamification Cloud ensures an engaging, compliant, and memorable fan journey across diverse sectors. We can gamify cash and free play fantasy sport games. We specialize in the gamification of traditional and nontraditional sports and events.  StatHero has the largest independently owned territory in the space.

To gamify your next event reach us at play.stathero.com/gamification

