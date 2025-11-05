POWER SOLUTIONS N.V. Partners with ENERGY33 LLC to Deliver a 40.5 MW Temporary Power Project for ECUACORRIENTE S.A. in Ecuador

TUNDAYME, Ecuador, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POWER SOLUTIONS N.V., a leading international provider of temporary power solutions for utilities, industry, construction, and events, has partnered with ENERGY33 LLC, a prominent energy project developer and engineering firm focused on Latin America, to develop a 40.5 MW temporary power project for ECUACORRIENTE S.A. ("ECSA"), one of the largest copper mines in the region.

In line with Ecuador's national energy policy and recent regulatory initiatives encouraging industrial self-generation, ECSA implemented this project to reinforce the reliability of its operations and contribute to the stability of the national power system. The initiative follows the framework established by Presidential Decree 32 (June 15, 2025), which promotes energy resilience among large industrial consumers through complementary self-generation capacity.

The collaboration successfully installed the power plant, which became fully operational on September 1, 2025. POWER SOLUTIONS supplied all necessary equipment and provided expertise for the turnkey installation and commissioning of the facility. Meanwhile, ENERGY33 contributed through project development, legal and tax structuring, and managed the project throughout the installation and commissioning process.

Paul Marcroft, Chief Commercial Officer of POWER SOLUTIONS, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are proud to become a key supplier of critical electricity to ECSA as they continue grow into one of the top copper mining operations in Latin America. We also look forward to further collaboration with ENERGY33 to expand our energy project portfolio across the region."

Brett Hall, CEO of ENERGY33, added, "Partnering with organizations like POWER SOLUTIONS enables us to jointly develop impactful projects throughout Latin America. We are thrilled to support ECSA in their mission to enhance their mining operations into one of the most significant in the region."

About POWER SOLUTIONS N.V.

POWER SOLUTIONS is an energy company with extensive experience in the temporary power market. They specialize in providing tailored energy solutions that range from small rental generator installations to large multi-megawatt power systems. With a commitment to personalized service, 24/7 support, and rapid, flexible mobilization, POWER SOLUTIONS is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients. For more information please visit https://www.powersolutions.eu/en/.

About ENERGY33 LLC

ENERGY33 is focused on developing energy projects throughout Latin America, with an emphasis on co-generation, natural gas, LNG, biomass, associated gas, and other clean power generation technologies. The company also offers comprehensive engineering and consulting services, backed by strong technical expertise in the energy sector. For more information please visit https://www.energy33.com.

