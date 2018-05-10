Power Stop LLC appoints Bob Van Gorkom to the new role of Vice President of Business Development

As Vice President of Business Development for Power Stop, Van Gorkom will be responsible for accelerating the growth of new distribution partners throughout the North American and Canadian markets. Van Gorkom will work closely with our sales and marketing team in targeting new potential channel partners to better serve installers seeking the Power Stop brand of performance upgrade brake solutions. Mr. Van Gorkom has spent the last 34 years in the automotive industry and has earned a stellar reputation as a straight shooter who works hard for his customers and employers. Bob started out like a lot of us did, as a parts driver at a very early age and has moved up the proverbial ladder throughout these years.

Bob joins us from AIT/TrakMotive, where he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the past 5 years. Prior to his employment at AIT/Trakmotive, Bob was VP of Sales and Marketing at Hytec Automotive. Bob is actually rejoining many of his former colleagues at Power Stop. Bob worked for close to ten years as the Autospecialty Midwest Regional Sales Manager covering a 22-state market area in his early stages of his successful automotive career.

It is with great excitement that we welcome Bob back to the Power Stop team. He is extremely well respected and well connected in the automotive parts industry. His excellent business development skills and acumen combined with the trust he has earned with most aftermarket distributors will enable Bob to be a meaningful contributor to Power Stop's future growth. "His experience will be invaluable to the Power Stop organization," says Arvin Scott, CEO of Power Stop.

Van Gorkom's office will be located at Power Stop's main corporate headquarters in Bedford Park, Illinois.

"I am very proud to be rejoining my friends at Power Stop. I'm looking forward to helping the team in continuing the growth and success they have worked so hard to achieve in the past years," says Van Gorkom.

Power Stop is the fastest growing brake program in our automotive industry today. We are now celebrating over 13 years of providing all our valued customers "OUTSTANDING DELIVERY, QUALITY, CATALOGING, CONSISTENT 98% + ORDERFILL & GROWTH." This is exactly what our customers expect and deserve in today's highly competitive automotive industry.

