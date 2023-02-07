Power Storage Solutions and ELM Announce Microgrid Partnership

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Storage Solutions, an energy storage solutions integrator and service company, today announced it has entered into a dealership agreement with ELM. The arrangement allows a channel to provide leading-edge technology, UL certified "turnkey" packaged, USA-Based microgrids for utility, commercial and industrial applications. The combined strengths of Power Storage Solutions sales, marketing and turnkey capabilities with ELM manufacturing provides increased access to turnkey Microgrid Solutions nationwide.

"This relationship brings together a leading manufacturer in ELM and a nationwide solutions integrator in Power Storage Solutions, to provide exactly what a customer would need for resilient power for just about any applications." per Terry Cummings CEO of PWRSS.

ELM MicroGrid's Battery EnergyStorage Solutions (BESS) enables customers to select from a vast array of standard sizes from thirty kilowatt to twenty megawatt for industrial applications or the Home Series for residential applications. Microgrids operate autonomously either in tandem with the grid or in a stand-alone operation "islanded" mode separate from the public grid in the event of a power outage. Historically, Microgrid systems have been assembled and installed as separate components in the field leading to complex and unique configurations that are difficult to manage and service. Conversely, ELM MicroGrid units are factory assembled in a UL 508A shop and ship as a self-contained UL 9540 Certified unit ready for installation. This process standardizes energy storage systems to save consumers and contractors time and money.

"We are beyond excited to add Power Storage Solutions to our ELM Dealer Network. Their unparalleled experience in complete customer solutions provides the perfect partnership to help us continue to lead the Microgrid market forward with our rapid deployment Microgrid BESS systems." Per Aron Bowman, President ELM Microgrid.

About Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions is an innovative solutions provider and service company for DC Power. Power Storage was founded in 2018 and has four locations and service technicians throughout the continental US. Power Storage Solutions provides cradle to grave power solutions – engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and recycling. Headquarter in Dallas, TX.

For more information, visit www.pwrstoragesolutions.com/ or www.microgrid-design.com

About The ELM Companies

Starting in 1998, ELM Companies began by providing underground locating services to utilities in Montana and over the years have grown to over 1000 people with offices in 18 states and operations with global reach. ELM has since developed and diversified into innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure safety, compliance with regulations, grid reliability, and streamline distribution. ELM is a family of companies that consist of four main operating units providing utility services, microgrid, software, and now solar thermal products.

Primary Office Locations: Peoria, IL — Dallas, TX — Missoula,MT

FieldSight Products and Services

Offered since 2007, ELM MicroGrid's FieldSight's Energy Software Solution is a suite of products designed to perform autonomously at the Edge. Focused on Compliance as a Service (CaaS) offerings, FieldSight technology interfaces with IoT devices on-sight, makes real time decisions utilizing software installed at the Edge and drives only critical data to the cloud. This architecture provides a light, agile and highly secure interface for our compliance monitoring and distributed energy offerings.

Learn more at www.elmmicrogrid.com.

