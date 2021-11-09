Power Storage Solutions Launches New 3U Lithium 100Ah Battery: SCLFP48100-3U

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PWR Storage Solutions, dba Power Storage Solutions, announces their launch of a 3U Rack Space, 100Ah LiFEP04 battery with the SCLFP48100-3U. SCLFP48100 3U is a powerful 48V LiFePO4 battery model specifically designed to provide battery backup for rack or cabinet telecom sites. Its modular design enables parallel installation to meet the needs of longer backup times. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry is one of the safest lithium batteries sold in the stationary market.

Steve Baker, President of Sales, "As the FCC gears up to release the next round of RDOF funding, we have released the perfect battery to support your RDOF infrastructure build. Regardless of your infrastructure build, fiber or wireless, this is the perfect battery for your back-up power. This battery provides the latest in technology that proves to have a lasting life span. This is so important to the rural and underserved areas where you need to get a longer life to easy your ROI.

Finally, there is a lithium solution which provides a return on your investment (ROI). The greatest advantage of lithium is the life span. The SCLFP battery will provide 4000 – 9000 cycles depending on depth of discharge while lead acid is typically at end of life after 400 to 900 cycles. Our SCLFP provides ten times the cycles but nowhere near ten times the cost.

Total cost of ownership is even more incredible when factoring in the labor to install multiple AGM battery strings relative to just one of these long-lasting lithium battery modules. The modules can be paralleled to provide additional current as applications demand more power or when increased backup time is required. Building block sizes of the SCLFP48100-3U at 100 ampere-hour allows you to grow with your load requirements.

The BMS (Battery Management System) will interface currently with Delta/Eltek controllers. We are working on expanding to ABB and others. The BMS offers real time information voltage, current, temperature and other alarm functions which can be communicated back to the Telecom provider via Modbus protocol.

Applications:

Wireless and RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) Hut Back-Up Power

Wireless and RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) Repeater Back-Up Power

Customer Premise / PBX

48V Broadband

Microwave Repeater

Fiber Optic Regen Sites

FTTB & LAN/WIFI Connection Power

Street and Highway Monitoring and Surveillance

Terry Cummings, CEO, "The promise of lithium in Telecom has been heard for almost 20 years. I am excited Power Storage Solution is bringing an extremely safe solution which competes financially with lead-acid products while improving space, weight, and longevity."

About Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) is an innovative solutions provider and service company for DC Power. Power Storage was founded in 2018 and has expanded to six locations and service technicians throughout the continental US. Power Storage Solutions provides cradle to grave power solutions – engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and recycling. PWRSS clients are Fortune 500 companies within Petrochemical, Telecommunications, Utilities, Data Centers, Financial, Healthcare and Education. PWRSS also provides solutions for the emerging markets of grid stabilization, micro-grid and load shifting for businesses and electric transmission.

Headquarter in Dallas, TX. Locations: Houston, TX, Detroit, MI, Orlando, FL, Lexington, KY and Sacramento, CA

For more information, visit www.pwrstoragesolutions.com.

