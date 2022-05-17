Power Storage Solutions Renews Three Year Service Contract with Calpine

DALLAS , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Storage Solutions, an energy storage solutions provider and service company, recently renewed their service contract with Calpine, America's Premier Competitive power company. The 3-year $1,500,000 contract renewal provides Calpine preventive maintenance and load testing services. Power Storage Solutions will service all 76 Calpine power plants generating more than 26,000 megawatts of energy. This renewal extends the relationship that initially began in 2016.

Utility Battery Maintenance Utility Battery Load Test

With this three-year agreement, Power Storage Solutions will provide NERC and FERC compliance testing, reporting and proactive maintenance for Calpine. This critical Government compliance testing and reporting ensures Calpine's DC Power reliability. Power Storage Solutions provides Calpine a proactive plan to manage their critical infrastructure to ensure power generation reliability.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Calpine," said Terry Cummings, CEO of Power Storage Solutions. "We are excited to continue and grow our businesses together. It is extremely gratifying to continue to provide our services to Calpine nationwide."

About Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions is an innovative solutions provider and service company for DC Power. Power Storage was founded in 2018 with the purchase of the Intestate PowerCare business. Operating with service technicians throughout the continental US. Power Storage Solutions provides DC power solutions – engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and recycling. Headquartered in Dallas, TX.

For more information, visit www.pwrstoragesolutions.com

Media Contact:

Derrick Elledge

214-244-4942

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Storage Solutions