Power Sustainable Appoints Delia Cristea as Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sustainable, a leading sustainability-focused alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Delia Cristea as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Cristea is a Partner at Power Sustainable and has served as General Counsel since its founding in 2020.

Delia Cristea, Chief Operating Officer, Power Sustainable

"Delia has been a driving force behind this firm's growth since day one," said Bruce Heyman, CEO of Power Sustainable. "Her unerring sense of operational priorities, knack for culture-building, and strong business acumen were immediately obvious to me when I joined Power Sustainable as Senior Advisor in 2022. Today, I'm thrilled to welcome her into this new role."

With over 20 years of experience working with and within the financial sector, including nine years at Power Corporation of Canada, Ms. Cristea brings extensive industry expertise. She shares Mr. Heyman's focus on long-term value creation. As COO, Ms. Cristea will focus on overseeing the day-to-day operations of the firm and she will continue to work closely with the leadership team to execute Power Sustainable's strategic vision in its next phase of growth.

"We started Power Sustainable because we believe that the private sector has the resources, creativity, and entrepreneurship to enable society's climate objectives," said Ms. Cristea. "We've built an incredible team, and I'm eager to support our investment teams as they continue to catalyze sustainability solutions and deliver long-term value to our clients."

"I would like to congratulate Delia on this well-deserved promotion," said Olivier Desmarais, Chairman of the Board of Power Sustainable. "She has been instrumental to this firm's success since the very beginning, and I know she will play an equally important role in the years ahead."

Ms. Cristea is actively involved in her community. She is the co-founder of Women in Climate Finance, which was named this year a Top Project by Canada's Clean50. She is also the Chair of Lawyers Without Borders Canada, and an Advisory Board member of Canada2020 and of Finance Montreal.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a sustainability-focused alternative asset manager which finances companies and projects that aim for both competitive returns and positive sustainability outcomes. The firm offers institutional investors exposure to alternative assets, which aim to accelerate and scale sustainable solutions across multiple industries.

Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E), an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

With CAD 3.9B in assets under management (as of June 30, 2024), Power Sustainable's mission is to catalyze capital towards clean global solutions. Learn more on Power Sustainable's LinkedIn and Website.

