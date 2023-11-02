Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. Announces Its Inaugural Investment with a Term Loan to Vantage Data Centers

Power Sustainable

02 Nov, 2023, 20:12 ET

MIAMI and MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sustainable, an alternative asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), today announced an investment in Vantage Data Centers ("Vantage") through its Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. ("PSIC") platform. Vantage is a leading global developer and operator of data center campuses with approximately 2.0 Gigawatts (GW) of critical IT capacity, including both operational and under development data centers, across 30 campuses in five continents. Vantage is owned by a consortium of investors led by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge"), a global alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure investments.

Proceeds from the term loan will be used to facilitate the continued buildout of Vantage's high-quality data center portfolio as it continues to expand its footprint across key North American markets.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vantage and look forward to supporting the company as it executes on a robust project pipeline that will add critical, energy-efficient hyperscale data center capacity to the North American market. Vantage's strong commitment to building and operating data centers that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility is fully aligned with our stainability objectives," said Daniel Fein, Principal at PSIC.

Data centers are increasingly critical infrastructure to society given the growth in cloud computing, data consumption, generative AI, and other factors. Power Sustainable views Vantage as a best-in-class developer and operator of hyperscale data centers that demonstrate industry-leading energy and water usage efficiency.

This investment represents PSIC's inaugural investment and comes shortly after Power Sustainable announced the closing of a US$600 million commitment to the strategy by subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco. PSIC seeks to directly originate, structure, and manage bespoke credit investments in infrastructure projects and companies that demonstrate positive sustainability characteristics. The strategy targets investments in the energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, and utilities and recycling sectors.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a climate-focused investment manager which finances companies and projects aiming for both competitive returns and positive sustainability outcomes.

The firm offers institutional investors exposure to alternative assets which accelerate and scale sustainable solutions across multiple industries.

With just over CAD$4 billion in assets under management, Power Sustainable's mission is to catalyze capital towards clean global solutions.

