Power TakeOff Doubles Utility Partnerships in 2020, Providing Energy Savings to Thousands of SMBs in the U.S. and Canada

DENVER, Jan, 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year where savings were critical for businesses and organizations nationwide, Power TakeOff proved that energy efficiency and customer satisfaction go hand in hand.

Using Data to Counter COVID-19

As we all witnessed, 2020 brought a unique set of challenges to communities, businesses and utilities. In response to COVID-19, many organizations faced unexpected shutdowns or reduced capacity and operating hours of their workplaces due to Stay-At-Home or Safer-At-Home orders. In response, Power TakeOff launched two utility COVID-19 Community Assistance Programs that provide customer support to financially at-risk businesses and institutions through customized consultations aimed at optimizing buildings while fully or partially closed. The impact was incredible, helping organizations save over 13 GWh in confirmed and unconfirmed savings (over a 3-month period - not annualized), keeping over $1 million in the hands of local community organizations to help overcome the impact of COVID-19.

7 New Utility Partners Joined in 2020, 10 Utilities Set to Join in Q1 & Q2 2021

Over the course of 2020, 10 utility customers partnered with Power TakeOff to deliver >30 GWh of energy savings to customers nationwide, including - ComEd, DTE Energy, Ameren Illinois, United Illuminating, and Southern California Edison among others. Entering 2021, Power TakeOff's portfolio is in the process of expanding to 20 utility partners across the U.S. and Canada.

Once considered niche or luxury capabilities, this past year has cemented 'virtual', 'remote', and 'automated/advanced M&V' solution designs in the utility DSM marketplace. Through early adoption of these program design elements dating back to the 2016 launch of the Virtual Commissioning™ (VCx™) Program, Power TakeOff's industry leading evaluated results continue to demonstrate the preference small and midsize business (SMBs) and public institutions have for virtual and personalized engagement. Individualized data-driven engagement approaches, separate and distinct from self-serve software or app tools, have just begun to unlock customer value in these segments, leading to meaningful customer relationships and dialogue with their utility. We are honored to support our utility partners through this market transformation while also yielding meaningful financial and environmental impact in local communities across the U.S. and Canada through our SMB and public institution participants.

As Power TakeOff's impact expanded, so did the team as the company nearly doubled in size to 51 team members across U.S. and Canada offices.

Industry Recognition and Awards

In 2020, the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) awarded its2020 Inspiring Efficiency Innovation Award to ComEd, in partnership with Power TakeOff, for the incredible success of the VCx™ Program, which implements a cost-effective, scalable, and measurable energy efficiency solution for SMB and public institution accounts. These hard-to-reach customer segments represent more than 90% of all non-residential accounts for ComEd, saving an estimated 15 GWh in 2019, and 18 GWh in 2020 across Northern Illinois.

Additionally, Power TakeOff's Measurement & Verification team achieved groundbreaking success for daily and hourly energy efficiency projects using IPMVP Option C methods, by demonstratingthat models can identify electric savings as low as 3% of facility consumption.

About Power TakeOff: Power TakeOff is an industry leader in the creation of non-residential utility data products, services and efficiency programs. Since 2007, Power TakeOff has specialized in Energy IntelligenceSoftware, specifically using advanced analytics to simplify vast amounts of data produced by utilities and buildings into personalized, custom energy efficiency recommendations, and M&V 2.0 / NMEC statistical saving results. Utility leaders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Power TakeOff to transform complex, non-residential engagement challenges into solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, meeting efficiency goals, and reducing GHG emissions. Power TakeOff is also known for pioneering the award-winning Virtual Commissioning™ program (VCx™), providing customer engagement to SMBs for simple, energy-efficient solutions. To learn more, visit us at www.PowerTakeOff.com or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/powertakeoff.

Contact:

Lauren Goldfarb

720-835-1076

[email protected]

Related Images

power-takeoff-logo.png

Power TakeOff Logo

Power TakeOff Logo

SOURCE Power TakeOff

Related Links

http://www.PowerTakeOff.com

