Power TakeOff, in Association With ComEd, Wins the MEEA Inspiring Efficiency Award for Innovation

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) has awarded its 2020 Inspiring Efficiency Innovation Award to ComEd. As the program creator and manager, Power TakeOff first launched the Virtual Commissioning (VCx™) Program in ComEd's Illinois service territory starting in 2016. At no cost to participants, the VCx™ Program helps SMBs and public institutions identify and implement operational focused energy efficiency improvements. These hard-to-reach customer segments represent more than 90% of all non-residential accounts for ComEd.

The VCx program realized an average of 13.8% annualized savings by identifying and correcting low to no-cost efficiency opportunities.

The Inspiring Efficiency Innovation Award celebrates unique and innovative energy efficiency programs and campaigns.

Using newly available interval meter data, the VCx™ Program remotely identifies and crafts personalized, site-specific energy efficiency recommendations. Each commissioning opportunity is individually reviewed with the targeted prospect, who is educated on operational improvements specific to their energy needs. This service has no cost to the customer and there are no on-site visits, making participation as easy as it is effective.

Power TakeOff has substantially grown the VCx™ Program from its 2 GWh savings achievement in 2016/17 to 8 GWh in 2018 and an estimated 15 GWh for 2019. On average, participants have realized 13.8% annualized savings. More than 80% of local SMB participants have never participated in a ComEd energy efficiency offering before this one, which shows how easy and convenient it is for customers to participate. The short participation cycle, approximately one month, has enabled ComEd to increase VCx™ Program saving targets mid-year to help accommodate portfolio needs. The VCx™ Program is entirely evaluated using embedded M&V 2.0 statistical methodology.

The Inspiring Efficiency Awards recognize Midwest leaders who deliver groundbreaking advancements in energy efficiency in five categories: Leadership, Education, Impact, Marketing, and Innovation. The Inspiring Efficiency Innovation Award is presented to the nominee that has developed and implemented a successful new and innovative program, campaign or strategy, or has implemented a program in a new and innovative way.

About Power TakeOff, Inc.

Since 2007, Power TakeOff (Denver, CO) has led the creation of non-residential utility data products, services, and efficiency programs made possible by utility grid modernization. The company specializes in using advanced analytics and software to simplify vast amounts of data produced by utilities and buildings into personalized, custom energy efficiency recommendations, and M&V 2.0 / NMEC statistical saving results. Utility leaders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Power TakeOff to transform complex non-residential engagement challenges into solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, while increasing utility revenue and reducing GHG emissions.

