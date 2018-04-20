Power Technology and DigiCine Join Forces to Bring New Life to Old Projectors at CinemaCon 2018

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser experts at Power Technology have partnered with DigiCine, developers of DCI Compliant media servers, to demonstrate the power of upgrading Series 1 and Series 2 projectors to meet the demanding needs of exhibitors and movie attendees. By combining an RGB laser upgrade system with a DigiCine media server, the duo has upgraded a Barco DPK 2000 with brighter, more vivid colors for DCI compliant images and the ability to play the latest DCP formats. This is the first ever demonstration of its kind. The demonstration will be held throughout CinemaCon in the Sorrento Room at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Power Technology

"This partnership makes perfect sense for CinemaCon attendees. With the digital upgrade cycle complete, not every exhibitor is ready to pay for a new laser system. Luckily, they don't have to. With Power Technology lasers and DigiCine media servers, exhibitors can get new life out of the projectors they've already paid for," said Walter Burgess, Vice President of Engineering and Sales for Power Technology, Inc.

"There are approximately 17,000 plus Series 1 projectors in the field today and now exhibitors have a real alternative to the projector manufacturer's replacement strategy. So, if you're an exhibitor and have Series 1 or 2 projectors, come see the demonstration and let us show you how to save money and extend the life of your projector with our state of the art media player," added Karl Anderson, CEO of DigiCine.

CinemaCon attendees can register for the live demonstration by visiting tinyurl.com/UpgradeDemo.

About Power Technology – Booth 2817A, Augustus Ballroom, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

Power Technology, Inc., established in 1969, is a leading manufacturer of lasers for OEM projection, analytical, biomedical, industrial, defense/security, and machine vision applications. For more information about Power Technology, visit powertechnology.com or contact Kristopher Hesson, Marketing Director at khesson@powertechnology.com or 501.407.0712 x255.

About Digital Cinema Systems (dba DigiCine) - Booth 2816A, Augustus Ballroom, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

Digital Cinema Systems are experts in providing solutions to movie exhibitors and digital cinema deployment entities. Working collaboratively with clients, Digital Cinema Systems help them achieve their objectives, through the provision of software, consulting and support services. For more information about Digital Cinema Systems visit www.digicine.com or contact Karl Anderson at karl.anderson@digicine.com or 424.477.3444.

Related Links

powertechnology.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-technology-and-digicine-join-forces-to-bring-new-life-to-old-projectors-at-cinemacon-2018-300633816.html

SOURCE Power Technology

Related Links

https://www.powertechnology.com

