Power to the Patients Ambassador and Grammy-Nominated Musician Fat Joe to Attend State of the Union

Joe will attend as the invited guest of Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44)

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated musician and Power to the Patients ambassador Fat Joe will attend the 2024 State of the Union Address as the special guest of U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (CA-44).

"I'm grateful for Congresswoman Nanette Barragán's invitation to attend the State of the Union and look forward to taking part in this historic evening," said Fat Joe. "It's truly an honor."

As a leader in the movement for a more affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare system, Fat Joe has taken his message to Capitol Hill, visiting with members of the U.S. House and Senate and urging them to pass legislation to codify and expand healthcare price transparency requirements. Last April, Joe joined Congresswoman Barragán and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus at a press conference on the Hill to raise awareness about the impact of healthcare price transparency for Latino communities.

"I am incredibly excited to have Fat Joe at this year's State of the Union," said Rep. Barragán. "For the past three years, President Biden has been focused on lowering costs for American families, including health care costs. House Democrats have worked with the President to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and take action to eliminate junk insurance, but more must be done. Fat Joe's bipartisan work to highlight the need for price transparency in hospitals and insurers and other parts of our healthcare system is a vital way to ensure that American families aren't blindsided every time they visit the hospital."

Yesterday, to raise awareness about the impact of hidden prices in healthcare, Fat Joe emceed a special concert in Washington, D.C., hosted by Power to the Patients and headlined by America's foremost rock band Foo Fighters.

About "Power to the Patients"

"Power to the Patients" is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating a more affordable and equitable healthcare system through price transparency. For years, hospitals and insurers have been disregarding rules requiring them to disclose prices to patients in advance of care. Patients, families, workers, unions, and employers need systemwide healthcare price transparency to make fully informed decisions about the cost and quality of their care. All healthcare consumers have the right to upfront prices. Our Health. Our Money. Power to the Patients. Additional information and PSAs at powertothepatients.org.

