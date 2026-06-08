Power to the Patients to Host Congressional Baseball Pre-Game Concert Featuring White Ford Bronco

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 10, Power to the Patients (PTTP) will host their 4th Annual Congressional Baseball Pre-Game Concert with a special performance by White Ford Bronco in support of healthcare price transparency. The concert will be held in Washington, D.C., at The Bullpen. Doors will open at 4:00 PM Eastern and the concert will start at 5:30 PM Eastern.

"Every family deserves to know what healthcare will cost before they receive care, not weeks or months later. Price transparency is simple, fair, and long overdue," said White Ford Bronco. "This is a bipartisan issue, and one that Congress has the power to swiftly act on. Now is the time for true price transparency to lower prices and put patients over profits."

Without clear, upfront prices to plan in advance or fight overcharges and errors, 100 million Americans are in medical debt, the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in our country. A bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate, "The Patients Deserve Price Tags Act" (S.2355), would shift the power to patients through the strengthening and codification of federal price transparency rules. Upfront prices would transform the American healthcare system through accountability and honest billing, while lowering costs for all patients, employers, and unions.

The PTTP Congressional Baseball Pre-Game Concert is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required. The event is part of PTTP's ongoing grassroots efforts and the growing bipartisan movement to codify healthcare price transparency.

Background

More on White Ford Bronco

White Ford Bronco is a high-energy Washington, D.C.-area cover band known for electrifying live sets spanning rock, pop, and alternative hits. They bring relentless crowd-pleasing energy to every stage and are perfect for the spirit of this event.

SOURCE Power to the Patients