Power Tool Batteries Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion with 40% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in consumer use of power tools." says a senior analyst for the utilities industry at Technavio. The rise in urbanization and increase in the number of persons earning in one family has led to the upsurge in worldwide disposable income. This urbanization rise has led to an increasing number of people knowing about various consumer products and their benefits. Consumer spending is a substantial economic factor as it generally matches the total consumer confidence in a nation's economy. High consumer confidence indicators naturally relate to higher levels of consumer spending in the economic market.

However, The high cost of power tool battery equipment is one of the factors hindering the power tool battery market growth. Power tools are used for the easy and efficient movement of goods. To increase operational convenience, power tools come with various capabilities and features. However, these features and advanced technology come at a higher cost. The high cost of consumables, coupled with their high maintenance costs, has caused small-scale industries to sidestep investing in efficient and effective power tools. In addition, high-quality, energy-efficient power tools are very expensive, making them unaffordable for small-scale industries.

Power Tool Batteries Market Segment Highlights

The power tool battery market share growth in the Li-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Li-ion battery technology gained momentum rapidly owing to the various advantages they offer over other battery technologies in the Li-ion battery segment.

Moreover, Li-ion batteries are gaining momentum in various industries such as EV and consumer electronics. Owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow positively in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the power tool batteries market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growth of the aerospace and defense industry will facilitate the power tool batteries market growth in North America over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Other key revenue-generating economies of this market are China , Japan , Germany , and the UK.

Vendor Insights:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group.

and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The power tool batteries market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies such as A123 Systems LLC offer a power tool battery of Lithium-ion 48V for regenerative braking and low thermal resistance.

Power Tool Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Nickel battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Nickel battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Nickel battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Nickel battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Nickel battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A123 Systems LLC

Exhibit 89: A123 Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: A123 Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A123 Systems LLC - Key offerings

10.4 BYD Company Ltd.

Exhibit 92: BYD Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: BYD Company Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: BYD Company Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: BYD Company Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 E One Moli Energy Corp.

Exhibit 96: E One Moli Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: E One Moli Energy Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: E One Moli Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 99: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Makita USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 104: Makita USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 105: Makita USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: Makita USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 114: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 116: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 117: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 118: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Husqvarna Group

Exhibit 123: The Husqvarna Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Husqvarna Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Husqvarna Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Husqvarna Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

