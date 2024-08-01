LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Tool Replacement Parts announces the addition of six new brands through partnership with Gardner-West. Adding to its already vast selection of power tool brands, the company now sells Arborist, Generac, Husqvarna, Hydro-Gear, Kohler and Tecumseh.

The company carries thousands of parts from top brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, Makita, Black & Decker, Craftsman, and more.

With the addition of those six brands, Power Tool Replacement Parts grows its inventory by more than 4,000 parts, which are featured across popular outdoor tools and equipment like string trimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, generators and pressure washers. By adding these brands, the company will now carry outdoor tools and accessories from Arborist, such as hand saws and climbing harnesses.

While Power Tool Replacement Parts stocks parts for all seasons, an expansion into more Spring and Summer outdoor products has been an emphasis in the company's growth across the past few years. People typically spend more time using power tools in the Spring and Summer months than in the Fall and Winter months, which is why providing these parts for customers has been a priority for the company.

Power Tool Replacement Parts carries thousands of parts from top brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, Makita, Black & Decker, Porter Cable, Craftsman, and more. In total, the company currently carries parts for 34 brands and more than 50,000 parts.

Power Tool Replacement Parts is one of the leading power tool replacement companies and has shown growth every year since its inception in 2013. Last year, the company grew by just over 10% while having its most profitable year to date. Over the past 11 years, PTRP has been able to continually add more brands to better serve current and future customers to find the correct part they need to get the job done.

