Power Tools Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% through 2022-2027; the rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power tools market size is set to grow by USD 11.43 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.74%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Tools Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Residential

Technology

Electric



Pneumatic



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The industrial segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the market growth is the expansion of the manufacturing industry. The consumer and industrial product demand is rising, due to which manufacturers need effective and dependable power tools so that they can meet their production needs. Furthermore, power tools find their usage in the construction industry to drill, cut, and shape building materials. They are also used for assembling and disassembling vehicle parts in the automotive industry. Hence, these various advantages and applications of power tools are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the power tools market in the industry include ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Group Silverline Ltd., Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Chervon Holdings Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the power tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Atlas Copco AB - The company offers power tools such as assembly Tools and screw feeders.

The company offers power tools such as assembly Tools and screw feeders. Group Silverline Ltd. - The company offers power tools such as corded, cordless, and tile saws.

- The company offers power tools such as corded, cordless, and tile saws. Hilti Corp. - The company offers power tools such as cordless tools, EXT chargers, and EXT batteries.

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in construction and infrastructure development activities is a key factor driving the growth of the power tools market.

These power tools are used in the construction industry for various operations such as cutting, drilling, and grinding.

In addition, these tools increase the efficiency and productivity of labor at construction sites.

Many emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Arab states are the major countries where the demand for construction activities is rapidly increasing.

, , , , , and Arab states are the major countries where the demand for construction activities is rapidly increasing. Furthermore, governments are investing highly in infrastructure development due to the growing population and urbanization.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the power tools market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Product innovations are a major trend shaping the power tools market.

The adoption of cordless power tools, innovative designs, and other technologies has changed the market significantly.

Furthermore, the focus of the companies is to develop better-performance power tools and increase the utility of the existing designs so that they can penetrate emerging markets.

For example, Stanley Black & Decker's brand DEWALT launched the FLEXVOLT battery system.

& Decker's brand DEWALT launched the FLEXVOLT battery system. These batteries do not require frequent charging to maintain greater runtime.

Therefore, these innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The volatility in prices of raw materials is a major challenge restricting the power tools market.

The primary factor is the pricing competition between the various market players.

The material which is used to make power tools includes steel, copper, rubber, plastic, and other composites.

Furthermore, a significant share of the production cost is from materials such as steel and aluminum.

Most of the raw materials which are used to produce power tools are traded globally and the volatility in prices is high.

Hence, these factors are expected to pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist power tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the power tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power tools market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Power Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Group Silverline Ltd., Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Chervon Holdings Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

