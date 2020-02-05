Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market to Hit $70 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power transmission lines & towers market value is expected to surpass USD $70 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. The growing demand for renewable energy mixed with rising infrastructural investments across the industrial and commercial sectors will positively influence the industry's landscape.

A paradigm shift toward refurbishment and retrofitting of existing tower technology, coupled with ongoing advances across tower structures and designs will complement the business outlook. For instance, APE launched the Breakthrough Overhead Lines Design across the T&D network, which is 50 feet shorter and more compact in comparison to other transmission tower designs. Favorable government policies toward the deployment of renewable energy networks, along with an upsurge in energy demand, will stimulate the power transmission towers industry.

High resistance to corrosion and low sagging ability are the few major parameters which will further augment the demand for the high-tension power transmission lines market. Moreover, ongoing urbanization across developing regions, along with rising grid infrastructure investments, will positively stimulate the industry landscape. In addition, ease of recycling and processing of these cables, in line with minimal energy losses and negligible short-circuit current across the transmission lines, will complement the product demand.

Some major findings of the power transmission lines and towers market report include:

The demand for efficient transmission systems is predicted to grow, owing to their flexible product configurations, including minimal electricity losses, high corrosion resistance and low sagging ability.

Ongoing consumer inclination toward smart grid infrastructure, along with renewable technology to cater to growing demand for energy across the globe, will augment the industry growth.

Eminent participants operating across the power transmission lines and towers industry are Nexans, General Electric, Prysmian and Southwire, etc.

Increasing investments toward commercial and industrial infrastructure, along with ongoing technological enhancements across the lines and towers industry, will drive the product demand.

North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in 2019 collectively witnessed over 80% of the industry share across the power transmission lines & towers market. Surging demand for electricity across the globe will stimulate an increase in revamping and refurbishing transmission and distribution networks, which will further complement the industry portfolio. In addition, the development of extra and ultra-high T&D networks to curb the electricity demand across commercial and industrial sectors will augment the product demand.

Rising investments across industrial and commercial sectors, along with a consumer inclination toward smart grid networks, will drive the power transmission lines and towers market. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements across low and high voltage power distribution networks, coupled with the rising adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind & solar farms, will augment the business outlook. In addition, a growing inclination toward smart grid networks across existing and new T&D system will stimulate the product demand.

