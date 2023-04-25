Power transmission lines and towers market size to grow by USD 11,951.5 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power transmission lines and towers market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,951.5 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector, the need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape, and increasing cross-border interconnections. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global power transmission lines and towers market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution networks. Key vendors are opting for traditional strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CTC Global Inc. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACCC Conductor.

- The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACCC Conductor. Eland Cables Ltd. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as Aerial Bundle Cables and Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced.

- The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as Aerial Bundle Cables and Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced. Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACS wire, OPGW, and OPPC.

- The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACS wire, OPGW, and OPPC. Jyoti Structures Ltd. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as OPGW wire.

- The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as OPGW wire. Arrow Electronics Inc.

Cabcon India Ltd.

Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

KEC International Ltd.

Lamifil NV

MasTec Inc.

Neccon Power and Infra Ltd.

Nexans SA

NV Bekaert SA

Prysmian Spa

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Get a bigger profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the power transmission lines and towers market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (transmission lines and transmission towers), type (HAVC and HVDC), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the transmission lines segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of grid expansion projects, grid interconnections projects between countries, and the significant addition of renewable power generation worldwide. The installation of new transmission lines and the integration of renewable energy are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector

Need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape

Increasing cross-border interconnections

The market is driven by the rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines. Rising investments in data centers and large communication base stations have increased the demand for power. This has resulted in a surge in the demand for high-voltage transmission lines. Also, the growth of the construction of manufacturing units, retail brands, residential townships, and commercial establishments power sector in developing countries such as India and China has led to the growth of the power sector. This has augmented the demand for high-voltage lines, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trends:

Evolution of smart grids

Expansion of T&D networks driving the demand for transmission towers

Rising number of microgrid networks

Smart grids enable the efficient delivery of sustainable, secure, and economical electricity supply with the help of transmission lines. The adoption of smart grids is increasing with the growing need for the detection and reaction to local changes in power consumption. In addition, the modernization of the utility sector has increased the number of low-carbon polluting technologies, such as renewables, distribution generation, and energy storage for power generation. This is further increasing the adoption of smart grids, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

The need to meet government regulations and industry standards will challenge the growth of the market. Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing various policies regarding the generation and T&D of electricity. These regulations affect the use of electricity and its applications. For instance, with the implementation of the Public Utilities Regulatory Policy Act in the US in 1978, the generation of electricity has been shifting from utilities to industrial firms and non-utility generators (NUGs). NUGs prefer equipment that is suitable for small electricity-generating units, whereas utilities prefer equipment for large electricity-generating units. Such regulations make the generation of electricity less centralized and more complex. This will negatively affect the growth of the market in focus.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and market intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this power transmission lines and towers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the power transmission lines and towers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the power transmission lines and towers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the power transmission lines and towers market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of power transmission lines and towers market vendors

Related Reports:

The power transformers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,575.07 million. The market is segmented by type (liquid immersed and dry type), end-user (commercial power, residential power, and industrial power), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The global alternating current power system market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 60.78 billion. The market is segmented by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,951.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arrow Electronics Inc., Cabcon India Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CTC Global Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., Neccon Power and Infra Ltd., Nexans SA, NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Skipper Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tratos Cavi S.p.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global power transmission lines and towers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global power transmission lines and towers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Transmission lines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transmission lines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Transmission towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Transmission towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transmission towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Transmission towers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transmission towers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 HVDC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on HVDC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on HVDC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on HVDC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on HVDC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 116: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 CTC Global Inc.

Exhibit 120: CTC Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: CTC Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: CTC Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Eland Cables Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Eland Cables Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Eland Cables Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Eland Cables Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

Exhibit 126: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 127: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.8 Jyoti Structures Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Jyoti Structures Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Jyoti Structures Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Jyoti Structures Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 KEC International Ltd.

Exhibit 132: KEC International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: KEC International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: KEC International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: KEC International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Lamifil NV

Exhibit 136: Lamifil NV - Overview



Exhibit 137: Lamifil NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Lamifil NV - Key offerings

12.11 MasTec Inc.

Exhibit 139: MasTec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: MasTec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: MasTec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: MasTec Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Neccon Power and Infra Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Neccon Power and Infra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Neccon Power and Infra Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Neccon Power and Infra Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Nexans SA

Exhibit 146: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nexans SA - Segment focus

12.14 NV Bekaert SA

Exhibit 150: NV Bekaert SA - Overview



Exhibit 151: NV Bekaert SA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: NV Bekaert SA - Key news



Exhibit 153: NV Bekaert SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: NV Bekaert SA - Segment focus

12.15 Skipper Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Skipper Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Skipper Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Skipper Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Skipper Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

Exhibit 164: Tratos Cavi S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Tratos Cavi S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Tratos Cavi S.p.A. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio