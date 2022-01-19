Power Transmission Motion Control Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |High Adoption of Advanced & Automated Processes in the Manufacturing Sector to Boost Market | Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Power Transmission Motion Control Market study

Power Transmission Motion Control Market size to increase by USD 284.40 billion between 2021 and 2026

between 2021 and 2026 Decelerating CAGR of 17.41%

19.97% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

35% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Dominant vendors include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Cangro Industries Inc., C-Flex Bearing Co. Inc., Custom Machine and Tool Co. Inc..and others

Power Transmission Motion Control Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The power transmission motion control market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increased demand for energy-efficient solutions has fueled the demand for high-precision automated processes. Automated processes help organizations increase productivity and lower product life cycle costs. Thus, automation is expected to grow, which will increase the use of power transmission motion control solutions to minimize energy consumption and increase production.

Power Transmission Motion Control Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The rising need for energy-efficient solutions to improve manufacturing processes in companies all around the world has fuelled the demand for high-precision automated procedures. Automated procedures assist businesses in increasing productivity and lowering product life cycle costs. Therefore, power transmission motion control systems are being used in a variety of industries, with electronics and semiconductors, food and beverage, automotive, and chemical industries leading the way. The rising demand for high-quality products is likely to drive the need for industrial automation. As a result, it is expected that the adoption of power transmission motion control systems would increase to reduce energy consumption while increasing output.

Maintenance and repair grow more expensive and, in some cases, impossible as machinery ages. A large number of components are necessary to construct a power transmission motion control system, which directly affects the cost of machine replacement and maintenance. The more components there are, the more costly the spare parts inventory. As a result, using a power transmission motion control system is a costly operation. The majority of end-users demand effective technology that is also cost-efficient. However, because of the high cost, end-users are unwilling to procure motion control systems. Furthermore, the components needed to use the power transmission motion control system are expensive, which raises the technology's inventory cost. This will impede the growth of the power transmission motion control market during the forecast period.

The Power Transmission Motion Control Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2022 and the forecast of the Power Transmission Motion Control Market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Power Transmission Motion Control Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Power Transmission Motion Control Market?

