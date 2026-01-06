Power Up Connect Unveils Zero-Emission, Utility-Ready Mobile Battery Energy Storage System During Ribbon-Cutting Event

Green Grid MBESS now deployed in collaboration with Dominion Energy

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Up Connect, a Maryland-based manufacturer of mobile, zero-emission power solutions, marked a major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week celebrating the deployment of its Green Grid 90 kWh Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (MBESS) as a clean alternative to diesel generators—it's also the world's first International Fire Code-compliant mobile battery energy storage system.

As the only MBESS with a UL 9540/9540A safety certification, the Green Grid 90 kWh meets rigorous safety and performance standards, including full fire code compliance for mobile lithium-ion battery systems, which has been a major hurdle for battery systems used in public and emergency settings.

The ceremony, held in partnership with Dominion Energy at its Safety and Training Center in Chesterfield, VA, brought together company leadership to formally introduce the system and recognize its role in advancing cleaner, quieter, and more resilient energy for utility and emergency applications. A key differentiator of the Green Grid 90 kWh is its use of integrated solar panels, which deliver sustainable and reliable energy.

Designed and manufactured by Power Up Connect at its facility on N. Dean St. in Baltimore, the Green Grid 90 kWh MBESS is a trailer-mounted, zero-emission mobile power system that delivers 208/120V three-phase electricity without fuel logistics, exhaust emissions, or noise pollution. The system, engineered for rapid deployment, supports applications including temporary grid power, emergency response, construction, EV charging, and critical facilities, providing a scalable alternative to diesel generators.

"The ribbon cutting represents more than a product launch—it reflects years of collaboration, testing, and real-world problem solving," said Scott Calhoun, President of Power Up Connect. "Utilities have long relied on diesel generators for mobile power. This deployment proves there is now a cleaner, safer, and utility-ready solution available today."

Dominion Energy's participation underscores how mobile battery storage can support utility operations while reducing emissions, eliminating fuel dependency, and improving reliability for temporary and off-grid power needs.

Manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, the Green Grid 90 kWh reflects Power Up Connect's commitment to domestic manufacturing, innovation, and advancing clean energy solutions that perform when power matters most.

About Power Up Connect

Established in Baltimore in 2008, Power Up Connect designs and manufactures mobile battery energy storage systems that deliver safe, reliable, and emission-free power for commercial, industrial, utility, and emergency applications.

