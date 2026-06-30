Power Up for the Next Trailblaze: UGREEN Announces Official Honkai: Star Rail Collaboration with Exclusive Gift Box

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, today unveiled its latest collaboration with HoYoverse, becoming an official partner of Honkai: Star Rail. Following the success of its previous partnership with Genshin Impact, this collaboration marks another milestone in UGREEN's expansion into the global gaming ecosystem.

Power Up for the Next Trailblaze

Together, UGREEN and HoYoverse are launching their first officially licensed Honkai: Star Rail collection, featuring five co-branded products and an exclusive collectible gift box. Combining character-inspired design with UGREEN's advanced charging and tracking technology, the collection gives fans of Honkai: Star Rail practical power and everyday convenience for gaming, travel, and daily use.

Under the theme "Power Up for the Next Trailblaze," the collection is designed to support Trailblazers across gaming, travel, and everyday life. Drawing inspiration from Yao Guang's image as an Arbiter-General who reads the signs of fate and turns adversity into fortune, the collaboration connects Honkai: Star Rail's character-driven design with UGREEN's fast-charging ecosystem, offering fans reliable power and practical control wherever their journey leads.

Reliable power for every adventure

The UGREEN MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition and UGREEN Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition combine distinctive aesthetics with dependable performance. The former supports both wired and wireless charging for up to three devices simultaneously, while its 10,000mAh capacity provides reliable all-day power. The latter complements the lineup with up to 45W fast charging, a built-in USB-C cable, and a smart display for everyday charging.

The UGREEN Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition and UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition combine Yao Guang-inspired designs with powerful charging performance. Supporting up to 65W GaN charging and 100W fast charging respectively, the duo offers a compact and portable solution, featuring a foldable-plug charger and retractable cable for added convenience.

Beyond charging, the collection also includes the UGREEN FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition, a smart tracker compatible with Apple Find My for real-time location tracking. Powered by a long-lasting 600mAh CR2450 battery that delivers up to 2,700 finds, and equipped with a loud 110dB alert, this compact tracker helps users easily locate important belongings while providing peace of mind.

The Limited Collectible Gift Box features the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank, Nexode Air Charger, Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable, and FineTrack Mini 2, alongside exclusive Yao Guang-themed merchandise including an acrylic stand, tin badge, holographic ticket and power bank pouch.

UGREEN will also partner with Honkai: Star Rail at Anime Expo (AX), the largest anime convention in the United States. The event will take place from July 2 to 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), and all co-branded products will be displayed and sold at the official Honkai: Star Rail merchandise booth.

The UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box is now available in the United States on Amazon, the UGREEN Official Store, and TikTok Shop.

UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box ($249.99)

UGREEN MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition ($89.99)

UGREEN Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition ($49.99)

UGREEN Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition ($59.99)

UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition ($19.99)

UGREEN FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition ($21.99)

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

About Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.

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SOURCE UGREEN