UGREEN Unveils High-Speed NASync DXP GT Lineup with AMD-Powered Performance and Dual 10GbE

WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer technology company, today announced the launch of NASync DXP GT, a new high-speed, high-performance lineup within the NASync DXP family. Designed around speed, sustained performance, and always-on reliability, the NASync DXP GT is the first DXP lineup powered by an AMD embedded processor and equipped with 10GbE networking, delivering faster data access, lower latency, and smoother multitasking for demanding NAS workloads.

Grand Touring Performance, Built for Speed and Endurance

Inspired by the spirit of Grand Touring, the NASync DXP GT lineup is engineered for both speed and endurance under sustained workloads. Built for smart homes and creative workflows, the lineup includes the DXP4800 GT and DXP2800 GT, combining high-speed network connections, AMD-powered performance, and reliable local storage in a streamlined pro-grade NAS system.

DXP4800 GT: High-Speed, High-Performance NAS for Demanding Workloads

DXP4800 GT is an advanced NAS built for high-performance workloads, combining fast data transfer, large storage capacity, and smooth multitasking in a single system. It features dual 10GbE ports for high-concurrency workloads such as network-based editing and managing home security footage, along with dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots, instant SD card and USB uploads for fast media importing, and support for up to 144TB of storage.

Powered by a 4-core, 8-thread AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 processor, the system is designed for continuous use with stable performance under sustained workloads. The latest version of UGOS Pro introduces the new Surveillance Center app, enabling centralized management of home security data. Local storage, encryption, and RAID protection options further enhance data security and user control, without the need for recurring monthly fees.

DXP2800 GT: Fast and Compact NAS for Efficient Multitasking

DXP2800 GT delivers efficient and reliable performance. It features 10GbE networking and an AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 Processor, making it well suited for file transfers, data backups, and multitasking in home and personal work environments. DXP2800 GT supports up to 80TB of centralized storage, allowing users to organize and manage different types of data in one place. Local storage combined with RAID protection helps enhance data security and reliability. With no monthly fees required, DXP2800 GT provides a smooth and dependable storage and management experience with strong long-term value.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN NASync DXP GT lineup is now available in the United States through the UGREEN official store and Amazon.

DXP4800 GT — MSRP: $659.99

UGREEN official store: https://nas.ugreen.com/products/ugreen-nasync-dxp4800-gt-4-bay-nas-storage

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/UGREEN-DXP4800-GT-Attached-Diskless/dp/B0GTZC19FX

DXP2800 GT — MSRP: $509.99

UGREEN official store: https://nas.ugreen.com/products/ugreen-nasync-dxp2800-gt-2-bay-nas-storage

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/UGREEN-DXP2800-GT-Attached-Diskless/dp/B0GTZ4YBD4

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

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SOURCE UGREEN