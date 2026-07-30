UGREEN Expands the Nexode Pro Series with Smart Displays for Everyday Charging

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, today unveiled the latest additions to its flagship Nexode Pro Series, featuring the Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable and Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger. Representing the next generation of display-equipped charging lineup, these products continue the series' commitment to true-rated performance and flagship-quality power. By making power management more intuitive, these new releases directly reflect UGREEN's commitment to smarter, user-centric technology.

Left: UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable; Right: UGREEN Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger

Flagship Charging Meets Reliable Power

The UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable is the world's first 160W smart display charger with pull-out power[1]. It delivers up to 160W of total output, providing enough power to charge two laptops simultaneously. Users can also quickly power up other high-demand devices, including tablets and smartphones, while on the go.

Both the USB-C1 port and the built-in retractable cable, which extends up to 27.6 inches (70 cm) with eight adjustable lengths, support up to 140W power output to ensure high-speed charging for compatible high-performance laptops. By eliminating the need to carry separate cords, it offers full charging versatility on the move. Featuring three USB-C outputs and one USB-A port, the charger can fuel up to four devices all together, making it an excellent option for commuting and business travel.

Powered by GaNInfinity™ technology, the charger delivers efficient power conversion inside a highly compact design. For safety, the SmartCharge Power Distribution and Thermal Guard™ technology work together to intelligently optimize power delivery and monitor internal temperatures up to 200 times per second.

Meanwhile, the built-in screen provides detailed real-time diagnostic information, displaying total output, port wattages, fast-charging protocols, current, voltage, temperature, and charger mode at a single glance. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, users can manage remote power adjustments and safety shutdowns through the UgreenConnect app, while over-the-air (OTA) updates provide long-term compatibility enhancements.

Centralized Workspace Power Meets Real-Time Visibility

As the first desktop charger from UGREEN to feature a built-in display, the UGREEN Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger serves as a heavy-duty power station that transforms any workspace into a single-source charging hub for all devices. Featuring a massive 8-port configuration, it delivers up to 300W of total output to easily handle multiple high-powered units like laptops, tablets, gaming gear, and other electronic accessories all at once. Three independent USB-C ports (USB-C1, USB-C2, and USB-C3) support up to 140W output each, allowing multiple high-performance devices at peak speed at the same time. The station also includes an integrated DC output port that supplies up to 240W for specialized desktop equipment.

The integrated smart display focuses heavily on workstation visibility, keeping users informed of total output, active single-port wattages, and connection status. Through the UgreenConnect app, users can customize display themes and clock styles based on personal preferences with a simple tap on a phone. The app also permits users to switch among five specialized power distribution profiles, while OTA online updates keep the desktop hub ready for next-generation hardware.

Designed for stationary setups, the station features an elegant, soft-touch finish using material comparable to automotive interior coatings. To withstand continuous multi-device workloads, GaNInfinity™ architecture and Thermal Guard™ safety protections actively monitor and regulate operation temperatures within a safe range to ensure reliable charging for both the hub and connected devices.

Together, the Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable and Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger form a compact yet powerful charging duo designed for users who rely on multiple devices and demand intelligent, convenient and efficient power management from the desktop to on-the-go scenarios.

Price and Availability

This Nexode Pro Series is now available in the United States on Amazon and the UGREEN Official Store.

Amazon:

UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable $149.99

UGREEN Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger $199.99

UGREEN Official Store:

UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable $149.99

UGREEN Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger $199.99

[1] The claim of being the "world's first" refers to commercially available 160W chargers with a smart display and built-in retractable cable. This statement is based on a review of publicly available information on products available worldwide conducted by UGREEN. Data as of July 29, 2026.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

For more information, please contact:

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SOURCE UGREEN