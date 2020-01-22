Power Up in 2020: NCCI Launches Solutions Portal to Highlight Enhancements to Tools and Services

The new Solutions portal serves as a centralized location for announcements keeping industry stakeholders up to date on helpful workers compensation insurance tools and services related to: infrastructure, data, Web services, market analytics, and risk information.

NCCI's Power Up program extends the company's focus on enhanced customer integration with NCCI systems.

Visit NCCI's new Solutions portal for more information at ncci.com/Articles/Pages/solutions.aspx.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Contact: Cristine Pike

561-758-6965

SOURCE National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI)

