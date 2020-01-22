Power Up in 2020: NCCI Launches Solutions Portal to Highlight Enhancements to Tools and Services
Jan 22, 2020, 13:45 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announces the launch of a new Solutions Web portal on ncci.com. This Solutions portal—a resource of NCCI's Power Up program—showcases the latest enhancements to NCCI's full suite of offerings so industry stakeholders can power up their decision making with valuable information.
"NCCI's comprehensive solutions set is core to helping foster a healthy workers compensation system," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "ncci.com now provides one convenient location for our stakeholders to quickly and easily access information innovation as we introduce it to the industry."
The new Solutions portal serves as a centralized location for announcements keeping industry stakeholders up to date on helpful workers compensation insurance tools and services related to: infrastructure, data, Web services, market analytics, and risk information.
NCCI's Power Up program extends the company's focus on enhanced customer integration with NCCI systems.
Visit NCCI's new Solutions portal for more information at ncci.com/Articles/Pages/solutions.aspx.
About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.
Contact: Cristine Pike
561-758-6965
SOURCE National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI)
