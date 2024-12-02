Power Up Your Future: Sungrow Sets the Vision for the Future of Energy Storage in Italy

MILAN, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow successfully hosted its Power Up Your Future ESS Experience Day in Milan (21st of November), gathering over 200 esteemed participants from across Italy's and Europe's energy landscape. The event that took place in an area that in the past was devoted to electric energy productions, machineries and components and today stands as an icon of renovation and design, confirmed Sungrow's unwavering commitment to innovation and its role as a leader in advancing energy storage solutions to support Italy's ambitious renewable energy goals.

As Mr. Lewis Jindong Li, President of Sungrow Europe stated in his opening speech, "We have always recognized Europe as a key player in the global energy transition. We are proud to introduce our innovative liquid-cooled energy storage solutions in Italy, and provide an opportunity to foster collaboration among thought leaders and industry experts who are at the forefront of the energy transition."

The discussions centered around the challenges and solutions associated with deploying Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Italy, a nation striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. With a target of 30% renewable energy in total consumption by 2030, Italy has made significant strides in reducing natural gas dependency and accelerating renewable adoption. However, ensuring grid stability and optimizing renewable energy output remain critical challenges -- ones that BESS solutions are uniquely poised to address. The importance of ESS for Italy's grid was highlighted by Mr. Fabio Zanellini, President of the Technical Commission of ANIE, while it was mentioned during the event by Dr. Cai Zhuang, General Manager, Product Center of Energy Storage BU at Sungrow, Italy is expected to have the biggest share in new BESS in Europe in the 2024-2028 period, with 7.7GWh which account for over 30% of the total estimated new installations in the region*.

Exploring BESS Trends and Innovations

The event featured insightful presentations and panels with policymakers, academic leaders, and industry experts, who shared their perspectives on energy storage trends, case studies, and the role of innovative solutions like Sungrow's PowerStack 200CS for commercial & industrial projects and PowerTitan 2.0 for utility-scale applications. Both solutions are designed to enhance grid stability, maximize renewable energy utilization, and reduce operating costs, aligning seamlessly with Italy's evolving energy needs. At the same time the unwavering commitment of Sungrow to the utmost levels of safety, was demonstrated through the insights from the recent Burn Tests of the PowerTitan 2.0 that Sungrow successfully performed under completed under the oversight of DNV (Det Norske Veritas) experts.

Setting the technological Benchmark

Utilizing its cutting-edge liquid-cooled technology, Sungrow's latest BESS, the PowerTitan 2.0 and the PowerStack 200CS were showcased for the first time in Italy. The attendees had the opportunity to discover these innovative products in person. The PowerTitan 2.0, ideal for large-scale projects, offers unparalleled grid-forming capabilities, improving the stability and resilience of electrical grids, while its scalability, low footprint and high energy efficiency make it perfect for long-term energy storage. On the other hand, the PowerStack 200CS is tailored for C&I use, focusing on reducing operational costs, optimizing energy consumption, and enabling seamless renewable energy integration for businesses. Together, these systems represent Sungrow's commitment to sustainable energy solutions, offering reliability, performance, and flexibility in addressing the dynamic challenges of the modern energy landscape.

Bridge to a Sustainable Future

Sungrow's event also underscored its dedication to empowering its partners with best-in-class technologies and services that enable a cleaner, more sustainable future. Under this scope, the event hosted very interesting case studies, such as the one presented by Mr. Richard Thwaites, CEO of Penso Power. Penso Power along with BW ESS have recently constructed the impressive 100MW / 331MWh Bramley Battery Storage Project, in the UK, for which the first delivery of the PowerTitan 2.0 in Europe took place. On the C&I side, Glayx Srl provided a detailed view of the sector, with Mr. Francesco Del Medico, CEO and Business Development Manager of the company, presenting an insightful speech on the challenges and opportunities of the BESS for C&I projects.

Partnerships are a key point for the development of successful ESS projects that are sustainable from a technical, environmental and financial point of view. According to Ms. Vittoria Gratarola, Product Manager at Sungrow Italy, "to reach a successful execution of ESS projects is dependent from a comprehensive management of a number of factors, that involve not just the design and delivery of the system, but also a careful oversight of all stages of the project lifecycle, from planning and installation to operation, maintenance, and long-term optimization. It is essential to fully understand that an Energy Storage System is much more than a battery and the comprehensive management is what makes an ESS project successful."

With the success of the Power Up Your Future ESS Experience Day in Milan, Sungrow reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner in Italy's energy transition, laying the groundwork for future collaborations that will shape the country's journey toward a greener and more sustainable energy landscape.

*Data from SolarPower Europe 2024.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

